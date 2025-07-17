Minister Dean Macpherson leads Mandela Day activities at homeless shelter in Bellville, 18 Jul

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 18 July 2025, lead the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s Mandela Day commemorations by spending 67 minutes helping to improve a homeless shelter, MES Mould Bellville Safe Space, in Cape Town.

MES Mould Bellville is a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) established to support homeless individuals by providing shelter and empowerment services such as waste management and food gardening.

The organisation is one of over 400 NPOs contracted through the department’s entity, the Independent Development Trust (IDT), with support from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to create meaningful work opportunities for the unemployed.

This engagement forms part of the department’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of community members across the country through infrastructure development.

Media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 18 July 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: MES Mould Bellville Safe Space, Cape Town, 1 A J W St, Transnet, Cape Town, 7505

Google Maps link: https://g.co/kgs/zrAcb7b

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Lunga Mahlangu

DPWI Communications

E-mail: Lunga.Mahlangu@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 072 566 1814

#GovZAUpdates

