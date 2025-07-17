Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,245 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson leads Mandela Day activities at homeless shelter in Bellville, 18 Jul

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Friday, 18 July 2025, lead the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s Mandela Day commemorations by spending 67 minutes helping to improve a homeless shelter, MES Mould Bellville Safe Space, in Cape Town.

MES Mould Bellville is a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) established to support homeless individuals by providing shelter and empowerment services such as waste management and food gardening.

The organisation is one of over 400 NPOs contracted through the department’s entity, the Independent Development Trust (IDT), with support from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to create meaningful work opportunities for the unemployed.

This engagement forms part of the department’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of community members across the country through infrastructure development.

Media are invited to attend as follows: 
Date: Friday, 18 July 2025 
Time: 11:00 
Venue: MES Mould Bellville Safe Space, Cape Town, 1 A J W St, Transnet, Cape Town, 7505 
Google Maps link: https://g.co/kgs/zrAcb7b

Enquiries: 
James de Villiers 
Spokesperson to the Minister
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276

Lunga Mahlangu 
DPWI Communications 
E-mail: Lunga.Mahlangu@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 072 566 1814

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson leads Mandela Day activities at homeless shelter in Bellville, 18 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more