Wireless Industrial Router Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2022 - 2032

Wireless Industrial Router Market Expected to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research

Surging IIoT adoption, demand for secure connectivity, and rising robotics use in emerging nations drive trends in the global wireless industrial router market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, titled " Wireless Industrial Router Market ," The wireless industrial router market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The wireless industrial router market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, owing Surge in adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), an increase in demand for reliable, secured connectivity, growth in adoption of robotics technology in emerging countries, and others during the forecast period.Request for Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A107612 Wireless industrial routers are robust networking devices that offer wireless connectivity, multiple interfaces, security features, and network management capabilities to support reliable and secure communication within industrial environments. Wireless industrial routers are networking devices designed for industrial environments to provide wireless connectivity and network management capabilities. They enable seamless communication between devices, machines, sensors, and control systems within an industrial network. Applications of wireless industrial routers are mentioned below.- Industrial Automation: Wireless industrial routers play a crucial role in industrial automation by connecting and enabling communication between various automation devices, such as PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), HMI (Human Machine Interfaces), sensors, and actuators. They facilitate the exchange of real-time data, control signals, and commands, enabling efficient and synchronized operation of automated systems.- Remote Monitoring and Control: Wireless industrial routers enable remote monitoring and control of industrial processes and equipment. They allow operators and technicians to access and manage industrial systems, perform diagnostics, and make adjustments from a central control room or remotely via secure connections. This capability is especially valuable in scenarios where physical access to the equipment is limited or unsafe.- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT): Wireless industrial routers play a vital role in connecting and integrating IIoT devices within an industrial network. They enable the seamless communication of data between IoT sensors, devices, and cloud-based platforms, facilitating real-time monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance.- Mobile Asset Connectivity: Wireless industrial routers provide connectivity to mobile assets in industries such as transportation, logistics, and field services. They enable reliable wireless communication with mobile devices, vehicles, and equipment, supporting real-time tracking, remote monitoring, and control of mobile assets.- Edge Computing Integration: Wireless industrial routers can integrate with edge computing architectures, bringing computational power and data processing closer to the edge of the network. This enables localized data analysis, real-time decision-making, and reduced latency for time-critical industrial applications.- Secure Industrial Networking: Wireless industrial routers offer robust security features to protect industrial networks from unauthorized access and cyber threats. They support features such as firewall protection, VPN (Virtual Private Network) connectivity, authentication mechanisms, and encryption protocols to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of industrial data and systems.Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A107612 Wireless industrial routers are widely used in power distribution systems, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, renewable energy installations, infrastructure projects, research facilities, and various other applications. Industrial wifi routers offer efficient and reliable interruption of current, ensuring the safety, protection, and reliable operation of electrical systems in a wide range of industries and settings.The wireless industrial router market growth is segmented based on type, frequency band, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into modular routers and non-modular routers. In 2022, the modular routers segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, and it is expected to acquire a major market share by 2032. Based on frequency band, the wireless industrial router market analysis is segregated into single-band, dual-band, and tri-band. The dual-band segment acquired the largest share in 2022, and the band is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.Region-wise, the wireless industrial router market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1021cf1a97f20d4907f0d355992aa1b8 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY- The modular routers segment was the highest revenue contributor to the wireless industrial router industry.- The dual-band segment was the highest revenue contributor to the wireless industrial router market size.- The tri-band and dual-band segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 8.36% and 6.25%, respectively, during the forecast period.- North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2022 for the wireless industrial router market share.The key players profiled in the report include Advantech, Alcatel-Lucent, ANTAIRA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC., Cisco, Four-Faith, HMS Networks, Moxa, Peplink, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., and Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd. 