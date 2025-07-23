The Job Hog Construction Expands Eco-Luxury Remodeling Services to Plano and Frisco

The Job Hog Construction expands its trusted luxury remodeling services to Plano and Frisco, continuing its mission to deliver sustainable, high-end solutions. Meet The Job Hog Team!

The Job Hog Construction brings its sustainable, energy-efficient, and stylish remodeling services to homeowners in Plano and Frisco.

Expanding to Plano and Frisco lets us meet the demand for stylish, durable, and efficient remodels where beauty meets function.” — James Sendziak, owner of The Job Hog Construction

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Job Hog Construction is proud to expand its trusted luxury home remodeling services to Plano and Frisco, bringing unparalleled expertise in home additions, patios, pergolas, and kitchen and bathroom remodeling to North Texas homeowners. Previously, they were serving home remodeling and outdoor construction in Dallas , Denton, and Fort Worth. The Job Hog is now offering trusted home remodeling services in these vibrant cities as well.Known for its innovative green building practices and high-end craftsmanship, The Job Hog Construction combines sustainability with luxury to provide homeowners and commercial clients with top-tier remodeling solutions designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing property value and livability.With an increasing focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, The Job Hog Construction is committed to providing eco-conscious solutions that benefit both the property and the planet. Their services, now available in Plano, Frisco, Denton, Dallas, and Fort Worth, include home additions, home remodeling (kitchen and bath), outdoor patios, and pergolas. They also do turf installations, high-performance insulation, energy-efficient windows & doors, and sustainable material sourcing & low-waste construction practices. They are also one of the best deck builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Each of these solutions is tailored to the unique climate of North Texas and designed to improve the overall comfort, sustainability, and value of residential and commercial spaces.Whether it’s a full interior remodel, a custom patio, a garage addition, or a backyard transformation, The Job Hog Construction is dedicated to creating beautiful, sustainable, and energy-efficient spaces. With every project, the company ensures long-term durability and energy savings, making it a top choice for North Texas homeowners and developers alike.The Job Hog Construction is a North Dallas-based home remodeling company specializing in luxury outdoor living and residential construction services. Known for expert craftsmanship, custom design, and energy-efficient upgrades, The Job Hog specializes in patios, pergolas, turf installations, insulation, home additions, and complete remodels. The company proudly serves Denton, Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, and the surrounding communities. To learn more or request a consultation, https://thejobhog.com/

