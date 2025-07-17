Texas 2036 Leads the Way Through Public Policy Advocacy Grounded in Trusted Research and Analysis

David Leebron Texas Legislative Report

Texas 2036 advanced data-driven policy wins this past session, securing investments in water, education, workforce, health care, housing, and more.

Texas 2036 was proud to support our state’s leaders in their work by providing best-in-class research and analysis, elevating priorities and helping inform proposals with long-term significance.” — David Leebron

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Texas Legislature took meaningful steps to shape a more resilient, prepared and ambitious future.

In support of these efforts, Texas 2036 demonstrated how its trusted and thoughtful approach to policy work can help lead an agenda that benefits all Texans from an idea through enactment into laws that will shape the state’s destiny through the coming decades.

“Texas 2036 was proud to support our state’s leaders in their work by providing our best-in-class research and analysis, elevating urgent priorities and helping inform proposals with bipartisan support and long-term significance,” said Texas 2036 President and CEO David W. Leebron. “From water infrastructure to workforce pipelines to tackling the housing, health care and childcare affordability challenges facing everyday Texans, this Legislature demonstrated what’s possible when Texas prepares not just for today or tomorrow, but for decades to come.”

Today, Texas 2036 recaps our session-spanning work this year in “Leading the Way: 2025 Legislative Report.”

Over multiple legislative sessions, Texas 2036 has worked to advance a policy agenda built around smart, effective investments intended to help improve lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, the year of Texas’ bicentennial, and beyond.

During the 2025 legislative session, Texas 2036 engaged with legislators at every stage of the legislative process — from convening stakeholder coalitions to providing key testimony, policy briefs and expert insights that informed legislative drafts.

The impact of our work will be felt by future generations, such as:

* Over $22 billion to repair and replace Texas’ aging water infrastructure

* 1.7 million high school students with access to better career-aligned opportunities

* 700,000 community college students across Texas with access to programs more closely aligned with labor market needs

* 230,000 elementary school students with access to tutoring funds to support reading skills and achievement

* 1,841 fire departments in Texas with access to a statewide database of firefighter equipment

“Each measure enacted into law reflects our commitment to building a more prosperous future for all Texans,” Leebron said. “Collectively, the work accomplished this year in the Legislature represents a strategic approach to ensure Texas’ future remains vibrant for years to come. We were proud to offer our experience, expertise and hard work in support of this cause.”

