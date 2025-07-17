Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview | Key Players, Latest Developments & Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market sees steady growth driven by demand in automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors for durable, high-performance plastics.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market reached US$ 3.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2031.
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview:
The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by its wide range of applications in precision engineering plastics. Known for excellent dimensional stability, high stiffness, and low friction, POM is increasingly adopted in automotive components, electrical parts, consumer goods, and industrial machinery. The market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials.
To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/polyoxymethylene-pom-market
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Key drivers driving the POM market are:
Growing automotive production demanding durable and lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency.
Rising demand for miniaturized electronic components, where POM's machinability and electrical insulation are critical.
Increased focus on sustainable and recyclable engineering plastics, encouraging product innovation.
Growing adoption across medical devices, industrial automation, and 3D printing technologies.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Homopolymer
Copolymer.
By Forming Method:
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Extrusion
Others.
By Grade:
Standard
Reinforced
Impact Modified
Recycled
UV Stabilized
Special Grade
Others.
By Application:
Circuit Boards
Wiring
Additives
Medical Grade & Prosthetics
Food Processing Machinery Parts
Automotive Winching
Membranes
Others.
By End-User:
Electrical & Electronics
Building & Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Food Packaging
Consumer Goods
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=polyoxymethylene-pom-market
Market Geographical Share:
Asia-Pacific leads the global POM market, supported by robust manufacturing bases in China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe and North America also contribute significantly, driven by demand in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries. Emerging economies in South America and the Middle East are witnessing steady adoption, supported by industrial growth and infrastructure investments.
Key Market Players:
The Market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations. Major companies include:
BASF SE
Asahi Kasei Corporation
SABIC
Kolon Plastics, Inc.
Westlake Plastics Company
Polyplastics Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Recent Developments in the USA:
March 2025: A leading US-based automotive supplier announced the integration of bio-based POM in its fuel system components to meet sustainability targets.
September 2024: A major POM resin producer expanded its production capacity in Texas to address rising demand from the electronics and medical device sectors.
Recent Developments in Japan:
May 2025: A Japanese chemical company unveiled a new grade of POM with enhanced hydrolysis resistance, targeting electric vehicle applications.
October 2024: A collaboration between a Japanese automaker and material supplier led to the development of lightweight POM components for next-generation hybrid vehicles.
Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis
Have a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Conclusion:
With growing demand across diverse industries and continued innovations to meet sustainability and performance requirements, the global POM market is set for dynamic expansion. Market players are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, supported by advancements in material science and evolving consumer needs.
Related Reports:
Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market:
Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.