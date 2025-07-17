Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview | Key Players, Latest Developments & Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market sees steady growth driven by demand in automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors for durable, high-performance plastics.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market reached US$ 3.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2031.Market Overview:The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by its wide range of applications in precision engineering plastics. Known for excellent dimensional stability, high stiffness, and low friction, POM is increasingly adopted in automotive components, electrical parts, consumer goods, and industrial machinery. The market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/polyoxymethylene-pom-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key drivers driving the POM market are:Growing automotive production demanding durable and lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency.Rising demand for miniaturized electronic components, where POM's machinability and electrical insulation are critical.Increased focus on sustainable and recyclable engineering plastics, encouraging product innovation.Growing adoption across medical devices, industrial automation, and 3D printing technologies.Market Segmentation:By Type:HomopolymerCopolymer.By Forming Method:Injection MoldingBlow MoldingExtrusionOthers.By Grade:StandardReinforcedImpact ModifiedRecycledUV StabilizedSpecial GradeOthers.By Application:Circuit BoardsWiringAdditivesMedical Grade & ProstheticsFood Processing Machinery PartsAutomotive WinchingMembranesOthers.By End-User:Electrical & ElectronicsBuilding & ConstructionAutomotiveAerospaceFood PackagingConsumer GoodsOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=polyoxymethylene-pom-market Market Geographical Share:Asia-Pacific leads the global POM market, supported by robust manufacturing bases in China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe and North America also contribute significantly, driven by demand in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare industries. Emerging economies in South America and the Middle East are witnessing steady adoption, supported by industrial growth and infrastructure investments.Key Market Players:The Market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations. Major companies include:BASF SEAsahi Kasei CorporationSABICKolon Plastics, Inc.Westlake Plastics CompanyPolyplastics Co. Ltd.Mitsubishi Chemical CorporationDuPont de Nemours, Inc.Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Recent Developments in the USA:March 2025: A leading US-based automotive supplier announced the integration of bio-based POM in its fuel system components to meet sustainability targets.September 2024: A major POM resin producer expanded its production capacity in Texas to address rising demand from the electronics and medical device sectors.Recent Developments in Japan:May 2025: A Japanese chemical company unveiled a new grade of POM with enhanced hydrolysis resistance, targeting electric vehicle applications.October 2024: A collaboration between a Japanese automaker and material supplier led to the development of lightweight POM components for next-generation hybrid vehicles.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:With growing demand across diverse industries and continued innovations to meet sustainability and performance requirements, the global POM market is set for dynamic expansion. Market players are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities, supported by advancements in material science and evolving consumer needs.Related Reports:

