Rising Demand for Surgical Care Propels Anesthesia Equipment Market Toward $28.3 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global anesthesia equipment market is witnessing robust growth, projected to rise from $13.56 billion in 2020 to $28.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2021–2030). This surge is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, a growing elderly population, and a spike in chronic health conditions worldwide.What is Anesthesia Equipment?Anesthesia devices are essential tools in modern surgical care. They help regulate pain, consciousness, and vital functions such as breathing and blood pressure during medical procedures. These devices enable healthcare professionals to induce temporary medical states such as analgesia, paralysis, amnesia, and unconsciousness, thereby ensuring patient safety and comfort.Market Drivers1. Rising Surgical Volume GloballyWith a global increase in surgeries related to orthopedics, cardiology, and neurology, the need for efficient and reliable anesthesia systems has intensified. These procedures require precise anesthetic management, thereby fueling demand for advanced devices.2. Chronic Disease BurdenThe growing prevalence of conditions like cardiovascular disease and cancer in countries such as the U.S. and Brazil is creating a high need for surgical interventions—directly boosting the use of anesthesia devices.3. Technological AdvancementsOngoing innovation in anesthesia delivery machines and monitoring systems has improved surgical outcomes and patient safety, further encouraging market growth.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1897 Market SegmentationBy ProductAnesthesia Delivery Machines: Dominating segment due to improved designs and automation.Disposables & Accessories: Includes masks, circuits, laryngoscopes, and HMEs.Anesthesia MonitorsAnesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)By ApplicationOrthopedics led in 2020, supported by rising bone and joint disorders and increased surgical volumes.Other applications: Cardiology, Neurology, Dental, Ophthalmology, Urology.By End UserHospitals dominate the end-user segment due to comprehensive infrastructure, favorable insurance policies, and access to high-end anesthesia technology.By RegionNorth America held the largest market share in 2020 due to technological adoption and high surgical rates.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development and a rising elderly population are key growth drivers in this region.Competitive LandscapeThe market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on product launches and strategic expansions. Prominent companies include:General Electric (GE Healthcare)3M CompanyAmbu A/SBecton, Dickinson and CompanyDraegerwerk AG & Co. KGAASmith MedicalSunMedTeleflex IncorporatedKoninklijke Philips N.V.B. Braun Melsungen AGOutlookThe anesthesia equipment market is set for significant expansion, driven by rising surgical needs, healthcare modernization, and continuous innovation. While challenges such as supply chain disruptions and regulatory hurdles remain, the long-term outlook is optimistic. Growth opportunities are particularly strong in emerging markets, where unmet medical needs and rising investments in healthcare are transforming surgical care.Key Data Points:2020 Market Value: $13.56 Billion2030 Projected Value: $28.38 BillionCAGR (2021–2030): 8.1%Fastest Growing Region: Asia-Pacific (CAGR 10.8%)Top Application Segment: OrthopedicsDominant End User: HospitalsEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1897

