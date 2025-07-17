Restaurant Management Software Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Restaurant Management Software Market Growing at 15.3% CAGR | Reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2031 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global restaurant management software market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 237 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31359 Driving Factors Restaurant Management Software MarketSurge in acceptance of new restaurant service technologies and demand for quick service restaurant services drive the growth of the global restaurant management software market. Apart from this, an increase in the use of payment gateways will expand the scope of the global market in the years ahead. Nonetheless, the lack of new all-in-one restaurant management software is likely to hinder global industry growth. However, demand for subscription-based solutions will create new growth avenues for the global industry.Market Segmentation Restaurant Management Software MarketThe restaurant management software market is segmented into solution, deployment model and end use vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into front end solution, accounting and cash flow solution, purchasing and inventory management, table and delivery management, employee payroll and scheduling, and others. By deployment model, the market is divided into cloud and on premise. By end use vertical, the market is fragmented into full service restaurant, quick service restaurant, institutional, and others. The full service restaurant is further sub-segmented into fine dine and casual dine.Key Players Restaurant Management Software MarketThe key players profiled in the report include Clover Network, LLC, HotSchedules (Fourth Enterprises LLC.), Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Personica (Fishbowl Inc.), Revel Systems, Inc., Square Capital, LLC (Block, Inc.) and TouchBistro. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the restaurant management software market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31359 By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global restaurant management software market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global restaurant management software market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to digitalization and smart technology developments such as automated point-of-sale systems, wireless payment getaways, and virtual reservation systems in the sub-continent.Furthermore, the development of the QSR market in the region has been aided by the existence of well-known QSR chains and the wide availability of a range of cuisines. However, the Asia-Pacific restaurant management software market is set to record the highest CAGR of 16.6% during 2022-2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be credited to the high acceptance of restaurant management software in payment processing, routine accounting operations, and order administration activities.Based on the solution, the purchasing and inventory management segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-fourth of the global restaurant management software market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly towards the global market share. Moreover, the segment is set to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 19.6% over the forecast period.The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the ability of purchasing and inventory management software systems for monitoring and streamlining the process of purchasing, storing, and utilizing of company’s inventory such as raw material, cooking equipment, and finished commodities. The report also analyzes other segments such as Front End Solution, Accounting and Cash Flow Solution, Table and Delivery Management, Employee Payroll and Scheduling, and Others.In terms of the end-use vertical, the institutional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global restaurant management software market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the institutional segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the use of restaurant management software in hospitality institutions along with its application in point-of-sale systems.Moreover, the restaurant management software can optimize routine business functions such as phone calls, table reservations, billing, inventory management, resource management, taking orders, managing room bookings, and managing itineraries. The software also aids crucial tasks such as establishing a web presence, creating loyalty programs, and CRM by offering thorough statistics crucial to evaluating the present state of the organization. The report also includes other segments such as Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, and Others.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (237 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/restaurant-management-software-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario:● The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the global restaurant management software market due to a surge in demand for restaurant-specific managing software along with acceptance of quick service restaurant services.● Moreover, the surging requirement for restaurant-specific managing software for purpose of payment handling and invoicing as well as for resource allocation boosted the demand for restaurant management software post-pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 