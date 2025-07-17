Master of the Fine Brush: Japanese Artist Gains Global Recognition With Ancient Art

Photo credit ©Ishikawa DMO

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a single brushstroke, Buzan Fukushima speaks volumes. Born in Kanazawa, he moved to Nomi City after marriage, where he encountered the art of Kutani ware painting. Through endless recognition and collaborations, he has brought this town to the global stage, and his craft has become one of the most sought-after experiences for travelers to Japan.Known for his mastery of the fine-brush red painting technique of Kutani lacquerware minimalist ink compositions, he is not only preserving a centuries-old tradition that is nearly a lost art. With a significant decrease in the number of red-painting artisans, he has, in recent years dedicated himself to training young artists to carve a pathway for the future of this art. Now, as he prepares for a series of international exhibitions and cross-cultural collaborations, the world is about to experience the profound quiet power of his work.Fukushima’s pieces, often created in spiritual silence, go beyond aesthetics—they are experiential. Each stroke captures both the discipline of form and the freedom of emotion, embodying the tension that defines true Japanese artistic expression.Kutani Ware is a traditional style of colored porcelain from Kaga, located in Ishikawa Prefecture, which began in the 17th century (early Edo period). It is known for its bold designs featuring the "five Kutani colors" – green, yellow, purple, blue, and red – painted with a thick brush. These designs are generally strong, decorative, and vibrant. Buzan Fukushima, however, specializes in the "fine-brush red painting" technique, which involves creating delicate, intricate designs using a very fine brush (sometimes as thin as 0.1mm), often with a focus on red tones (benigara). His work includes small patterns, landscapes, mountains and water scenes, the Seven Lucky Gods, and birds and flowers, creating elegant and captivating pieces that shine with a unique aura.Having exhibited across Japan and now expanding globally, Buzan Fukushima represents a new wave of traditional artists bringing Japan’s intangible cultural heritage to the forefront of the contemporary art conversation. His work has been featured in design collaborations with major fashion houses, and private commissions.Amid the rise of mass production through printing and other methods, Fukushima has remained dedicated to hand-painting, sometimes spending an entire night meticulously refining his designs. His commitment to this craft reflects his determination to preserve the quality and cultural legacy of Kutani ware for future generations.At Fukushima Buzan’s studio, his daughter, Reiko Fukushima, a fellow artisan and certified traditional craftsman, also participates in the painting process. Visitors to the studio can primarily learn the art of painting under her guidance. Reiko’s work, with its unique feminine touch, is highly captivating and well worth seeing. In addition to the painting demonstrations and hands-on experience, the studio offers tea and sweets served on red-painted Kutani ware, opportunities to view the artworks, and the chance to purchase exclusive items only available at the studio.Fukushima is becoming a cultural ambassador for Japan’s living artistic soul. Visitors can observe Fukushima’s meticulous techniques up close and then try their hand at painting their own ceramics. After the experience, participants may have their creations sent to their hotel in Japan, providing a memorable souvenir and a lasting connection with Fukushima’s artistry—subject to availability and timing of their stay.Awards & Recognition•Grand Prix (Prime Minister’s Award) at the National Traditional Crafts Competition, 1998•Recognized as an Intangible Cultural Asset of Ishikawa Prefecture in 2003•Exhibitions at International Art Fairs: Fukushima’s solo exhibition in 2015, titled “The Beauty of Kutani Ware Fine Red Painting,” was held at the Heisei Memorial Art Museum in Setagaya and received praise for its global appeal under the “Japan Kutani” brand.@IshikawaTravel

