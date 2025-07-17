Mother-Son Team Launches Tidy Tails Waste Solutions to Provide Pet Waste Removal Services in Atlanta

Tidy Tails Waste Solutions High Res Logo Nasceas Timms and Bessie Taylor, mom and son team and owners of Tidy Tails Waste Solutions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of metro Atlanta, a unique and heartfelt business is redefining what it means to "clean up nice." Tidy Tails Waste Solutions, a professional dog waste removal company, is the brainchild of mother-son team Bessie Taylor and Nasceas Timms. Together, they’ve launched a service that’s as compassionate as it is practical—offering dog poop cleanup to busy pet parents, senior citizens, commercial properties, and luxury HOAs throughout the Atlanta area.Born out of a life-altering house fire in 2022 that left the family temporarily displaced, Tidy Tails is more than just a business—it’s a mission.“We realized that so many people love their pets but struggle to keep up with the dirty work,” says Nasceas Timms, Co-Founder and COO. “We’re not just a dog poop scooper near you—we’re a trusted partner for hygiene, health, and peace of mind.”A Family Business with Community RootsCo-founder Bessie Taylor, 72, is no stranger to hard work and resilience. With a warm smile and deep dedication to her clients, she’s helping Atlanta homeowners maintain safer, cleaner outdoor spaces without the risk of injury or strain.“I may be a senior citizen, but starting this business with my son gave me purpose,” says Taylor. “Everyone deserves to enjoy their yard—without worrying about stepping in something unpleasant.”Tidy Tails Waste Solutions specializes in residential and commercial dog waste removal, offering weekly, bi-weekly, and one-time poop pickup services. Their add-on services include yard deodorizing, sanitizing, and turf aeration—perfect for high-end homes and pet-friendly apartment communities.Now Serving Luxury HOAs and Property ManagersTidy Tails has become a go-to dog poop cleaning service near luxury HOAs, property managers, and pet-friendly businesses across Atlanta. Whether it’s a boutique townhouse community in Buckhead or a gated neighborhood in Alpharetta, their licensed and insured technicians provide consistent, discreet, and professional service.From large-breed cleanup to dog crap pickup services in small city yards, no job is too messy. “Our clients include everyone from busy parents to real estate developers,” says Timms. “We treat every yard like it’s our own.”Coverage Area and Service CommitmentTidy Tails Waste Solutions currently services Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Counties. Their dog poop scooper service near Atlanta is backed by a satisfaction guarantee, transparent pricing, and five-star customer service.“We’re not just another pooper scooper service in Atlanta,” adds Timms. “We’re a family business that values dignity, trust, and community.”Why Tidy Tails Stands Out-Locally owned and family operated-Fully bonded and insured-Specialized pet waste removal for luxury HOAs, senior citizens, and busy families-Eco-friendly disposal and sanitation-5-star reviews on Google and TrustPilot-Branded, uniformed technicians with real-time text notificationsThey'll even text you a photo of a closed and secured gate so families will know that their pup is safe.To top it all of, right now Tidy Tails is running a summer promotion until July 28 in which new customers who sign up will their their first two clean ups absolutely free. Visit their website at https://TidyTailsWasteSolutions.com for a free quote. There's no contracts and no obligation.Tidy Tails Waste Solutions is Atlanta’s trusted pet waste removal company, founded by a mother-and-son team committed to clean yards and happier homes. With a passion for animals and a dedication to top-tier service, the company offers professional dog waste removal, dog poop pickup services, and pooper scooper service for residential and commercial clients, including luxury HOAs. Learn more at www.TidyTailsWasteSolutions.com MEDIA CONTACTTidy Tails Waste SolutionsAttn: PR DepartmentPhone: (404) 902-8439, Ext 3Email: info@tidytailswastesolutions.com

