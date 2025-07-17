Margarine Market Valued at USD 26.36 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Margarine Market

Cost-effective and heart‑health friendly, margarine’s versatility in baking and spreads is fuelling consistent market expansion globally.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the Margarine industry by Mordor Intelligence, the global market was valued at USD 23,58 billion in 2025 and expected to reach 26.36 billion by 2030. The report outlines a steady growth trajectory, forecasting expansion fueled by rising demand in bakery, household spreads, and commercial food processing applications across regions, highlighting the positive outlook for the margarine market Key Market TrendsRising Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan MargarineThere is growing interest in plant-based diets, leading to increased demand for vegan margarine alternatives. Consumers are increasingly opting for dairy-free and cholesterol-free spreads, especially those derived from non-GMO vegetable oils. This trend is accelerating in North America and parts of Europe, where health-conscious and vegan consumers are driving innovation.Expansion in Commercial Baking ApplicationsMargarine continues to play a critical role in commercial bakery operations due to its affordability, ease of storage, and suitability for high-volume production. Manufacturers prefer margarine over butter in baked goods because it offers better consistency and cost-efficiency, making it indispensable in pastries, cookies, and bread production.Growth of Liquid Margarine SegmentThe liquid margarine segment is growing faster than the traditional hard form. Its ease of use, especially in cooking and sautéing, appeals to both households and foodservice outlets. This format is also being positioned as a healthier and convenient alternative for everyday use, especially in urban kitchens.Preference for Clean-Label ProductsConsumers are increasingly looking for clean-label margarine with no artificial preservatives, colors, or hydrogenated fats. This has prompted margarine brands to reformulate products to align with natural ingredient expectations, including using organic oils and plant-based emulsifiers.Key Market Drivers & ChallengesIndustrial Use in Bakery & Food ProcessingMargarine remains cost-effective and stable for bulk food production especially in bakery, confectionery, sauces, and spreads.Consumer Health TrendsShifts toward heart-healthy, low-cholesterol diets and demand for clean-label, non-GMO options are incentivizing manufacturers to innovate lighter and plant-based formulations.Supply-Chain & Cost ChallengesInvestments in new processing technologies, like enzymatic interesterification, and reformulations to address palm oil concerns are increasing CAPEX but likely improve long-term efficiency and consumer appeal.Major PlayersThe margarine market is led by several prominent multinational firms, including Conagra Brands, Inc., Upfield BV, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV. These companies hold substantial global influence through established brands such as Blue Bonnet, Flora/Blue Band, and industrial service portfolios.For More Information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/margarine-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global margarine market is positioned for steady, sustainable growth over the coming years, supported by its broad application in both household consumption and industrial food processing. Shifting dietary preferences toward plant-based and low-cholesterol alternatives are reinforcing margarine’s relevance as a cost-effective substitute for butter. While hard margarine continues to dominate in commercial baking, the rising popularity of liquid and light margarine formats reflects evolving consumer lifestyles and cooking habits. Regionally, mature markets like North America and Europe maintain consistent demand, whereas Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth hub due to rising urbanization and expanding foodservice sectors. Looking ahead, companies that adapt to clean-label expectations, invest in healthier formulations, and diversify product offerings will be best positioned to succeed in a market defined by both tradition and transformation.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/margarine-market?utm_source=einpr Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Cooking Oil Market : Projected CAGR of over 5.60% by 2030.Butter Market: Forecast to reach USD 35.52 billion by 2030 from USD 29.08 billion by 2025.Get More Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/butter-market?utm_source=einpr Africa Fats and Oils Market : Projected CAGR of over 4.49% by 2030About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 