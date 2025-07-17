Dubai-Based Startup Partfinder UAE Announces Expansion into Saudi Arabia, India, and the UK Following Regional Success

A Real Problem of Car Owners Finding Car Parts at Cheaper Prices Has Been Made Easier Before Partfinder, One had to Visit and Search Car Parts Through Breaker Yards Like This After Helping thousands of Car Owners in UAE, Partfinder is Expanding its Seervices to Other Markets

Partfinder UAE is transforming car part buying with tech-powered convenience, verified sellers — and now expanding into Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UK, and India.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – In a region where finding car parts traditionally meant endless phone calls, scrapyard visits, and unreliable pricing, one Dubai-based startup has turned the process on its head.Partfinder UAE, launched to make spare part sourcing simple, fast, and transparent, is now the UAE’s leading digital platform for connecting car owners with trusted part sellers. With thousands of satisfied users and verified suppliers across the Emirates, the startup is now gearing up to expand globally, starting with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and India “We saw a broken system — slow, inconvenient, and expensive,” says Asim Iqbal, Co Founder of Partfinder UAE. “So we built a platform that empowers drivers, garages, and resellers to find the right parts in minutes, not days — with full visibility, competitive pricing, and peace of mind.”From Scrapyard Chaos to One-Click ConvenienceFor decades, car owners in the UAE — and across many emerging markets — have had to visit multiple physical shops and breaker yards, often spending hours or even days searching for the right part. Price haggling, limited stock, and poor part quality were common challenges.Partfinder UAE changes that completely.With just a few clicks, users can:• Submit a request for any part (by name, photo, or VIN)• Instantly receive quotes from multiple verified sellers• Compare options (used, new, genuine, aftermarket)• Arrange delivery or fitting without leaving home“No more driving across dusty industrial zones or getting mismatched parts. We’ve brought the entire spare parts market into your pocket,” adds Asim Iqbal.Real Benefits for Drivers & Workshops• One request = multiple offers from real sellers• Faster than traditional shop or scrapyard visits• Clear visibility on part condition, price, and delivery options• Nationwide UAE coverage with optional fitting• WhatsApp-enabled support for quick, real-time serviceThe platform supports all major makes and models — from Toyota, Nissan, and Ford to BMW, Mercedes , and Range Rover.From UAE Success to Global RolloutSince its launch, Partfinder UAE has helped tens of thousands of drivers and garages find the right spare parts — while supporting local sellers and reducing parts waste. The platform currently hosts hundreds of trusted suppliers across the Emirates and is growing rapidly.Building on this momentum, the company is now preparing for international expansion into:• Saudi Arabia – to meet growing demand for smart mobility tools• Kuwait – where the aftermarket auto space is ripe for innovation• United Kingdom – offering trusted used part sourcing to garages and drivers• India – a high-volume auto market with significant challenges in part availability and reliability“There’s a global need for what we’ve built,” says Asim Iqbal. “Millions of drivers in India and other markets still rely on outdated, fragmented systems. We’re bringing them something faster, smarter, and more sustainable.”Driving Green Innovation: A Sustainability BonusPartfinder UAE is also playing a key role in reducing automotive waste. By making it easy for people to source recycled and used parts, the platform supports circular economy practices — cutting landfill use and emissions linked to new part manufacturing.“Every reused part is a win for both the planet and the pocket,” adds Asim Iqbal. “Our users get what they need faster and cheaper — while doing something good for the environment.”About Partfinder UAEPartfinder UAE is a tech-powered marketplace connecting car owners and garages with verified spare part sellers. From Dubai to Abu Dhabi and beyond, the platform enables fast access to used, new, genuine, and aftermarket parts — all via a simple request system with multiple quotes, expert support, and delivery options across the UAE.

