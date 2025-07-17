Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market 2025 : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026, Claims AMR

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market - The on-board charger segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The power electronics for electric vehicle market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power electronics for electric vehicle market was pegged at $2.59 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $30.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, strict emission regulations by government to reduce vehicle weight and emission, and relevant initiatives to weigh up environmental pollution drive the growth of the global power electronics for electric vehicle market. On the other hand, rise in cost of electric vehicles and complexity in designing and integrating high-end power electronic components in electric vehicles curtail down the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in vehicles and battery technology are anticipated to usher in a number of opportunities in the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 (𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3110 The market report is divided on the basis of application and end-use. Based on application, the market is segmented into inverter, converter, and on-board charger. Based on end-use, the report categorizes the market into automotive, railways, marine, and electrically powered airborne vehicles.By application, the inverter segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. At the same time, the on-board charger segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 49.5% throughout the forecast period.By end-use, the automotive segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The railways segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest of 40.7% from 2019 to 2026.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3110 The leading market players analyzed in the global power electronics for electric vehicle market report include Robert Bosch GmbHPanasonic CorporationDenso CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationDelphi TechnologiesHangzhou Tiecheng Information TechnologyToyota Industries CorporationInfineon Technologies AGOthers. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6d4e23f4e1ecff358b11264947aaa513 Regional/Country Market OutlookNorth America: The North American power electronics electric vehicles market is growing due to increased EV adoption, driven by government incentives and investments in charging infrastructure. The push for reducing carbon emissions is also a key driver in the region.Europe: In Europe, stringent emission regulations and a strong focus on sustainability have accelerated the adoption of EVs, boosting the demand for power electronics. Countries like Germany and Norway are leading the transition towards electric mobility, supported by government policies.Asia-Pacific: APAC is witnessing rapid growth in the power electronics electric vehicles market, particularly in China and Japan, driven by government initiatives, rising environmental awareness, and significant investments in EV infrastructure and manufacturing.LAMEA: The LAMEA region is gradually adopting electric vehicles, with governments in countries like Brazil and South Africa promoting cleaner transportation solutions. While still emerging, the power electronics electric vehicles market holds potential due to increasing urbanization and the focus on reducing fuel dependency.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Power Semiconductor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-semiconductor-market Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-over-ethernet-poe-lighting-market-A124385 AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ac-dc-power-supply-adapter-market-A12423 Electric Power Substation Automation Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-power-substation-automation-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.