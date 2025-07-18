leagend Introduces Battery Remote Monitoring Solution to Power in Energy Storage and Data Center Infrastructure

leagend battery remote monitoring solution leagend SOLUTIONS

leagend SOLUTIONS has unveiled its Battery Remote Monitoring Solution for both energy storage systems (ESS) and data center UPS infrastructures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world becomes increasingly dependent on reliable power continuity and sustainable energy storage, the need for intelligent, real-time battery oversight has never been more critical. In response, leagend SOLUTIONS has unveiled its Battery Remote Monitoring Solution, a purpose-engineered system that delivers enhanced visibility, control, and predictive maintenance capabilities for both energy storage systems (ESS) and data center UPS infrastructures.This solution arrives at a crucial moment for power system operators, integrators, and facility managers seeking to minimize downtime, improve asset performance, and gain actionable insights across distributed battery arrays.Transforming Battery Oversight in Energy Storage SystemsIn utility-scale and commercial energy storage installations, batteries form the foundation for storing and dispatching power generated by renewable sources. However, these high-density battery banks often span remote locations, making manual monitoring inefficient and unreliable.leagend’s Battery Remote Monitoring Solution transforms passive battery banks into intelligent, networked assets. Through a combination of onboard sensors, gateway controllers, and cloud-based monitoring software, the system provides real-time tracking of key health indicators such as:Voltage, current, and internal resistanceCell temperature and charge/discharge statusBattery State of Health (SoH) and State of Charge (SoC)Fault detection and threshold breach alertsWith 4G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet communication options, the system supports remote visibility from virtually anywhere, enabling centralized fleet management for integrators overseeing dozens—or hundreds—of ESS sites.What’s more, leagend integrates machine learning-based analytics to predict degradation trends, identify weak cells before they fail, and optimize operational cycles, effectively extending battery lifespan and reducing replacement costs.Critical Infrastructure Needs Smarter Backup – Especially in Data CentersData centers rely on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems as a last line of defense against outages. But while these systems are designed to activate during grid failure, many still operate without continuous battery health diagnostics. The result is a high-risk scenario where a single battery failure could compromise an entire UPS chain.Enhancing UPS Power Security and EfficiencyWith power disruptions capable of causing catastrophic service interruptions, data centres demand rigorous UPS battery oversight. leagend’s monitoring equipment collects key metrics from UPS batteries in real time, transmits via 4G, Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, or wired networks, and visualizes these metrics through intuitive UX layers.Early-warning alerts—such as rising internal resistance or unexpected temperature spikes—enable facility managers to preemptively replace unhealthy cells, bolstering site uptime and aligning with SLA objectives. This remote monitoring approach ensures rapid detection and response, reducing the risk of critical failures.A Strategic Asset for Modern Power OperatorsAs the world electrifies at an unprecedented pace, battery performance becomes a linchpin for uptime, sustainability, and financial return. The leagend Battery Remote Monitoring Solution offers operators across energy storage, telecom, industrial, and mission-critical sectors a powerful tool for:Real-time operational intelligencePreventive maintenance and lifecycle planningStandardization across multi-site power infrastructuresCost-effective compliance with safety and performance mandatesWith its UPS Battery Management Solution, the leagend SOLUTIONS empowers users of UPS systems to achieve more efficient, reliable, and intelligent backup power and energy management—providing a strong foundation for the continuous and stable operation of critical power infrastructure.Since its inception, leagend and leagend SOLUTIONS have maintained a consistent commitment to technological advancement and product development, driving innovation across the battery management industry.

