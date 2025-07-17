Assurea Launches Two New Divisions to Expand Digital and Staffing Services for Life Sciences

Assurea expands with new divisions—Assurea Digital and Assurea Staffing—to deliver AI-powered services and expert life sciences talent.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Assurea, a digital compliance consulting firm, celebrates its four-year anniversary, the company is proud to announce the launch of two new divisions: Assurea Digital and Assurea Staffing Assurea Digital will focus on delivering IT, Computer System Validation (CSV), and AI-powered services tailored specifically for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. We’ve expanded this division to provide AI-powered services—we’re tool agnostic and build secure, custom AI tech stacks for each use case. By tailoring our tech stacks to each unique use case, we deliver services that consistently provide the best possible outcomes for our clients. Our methodology combines advanced prompt engineering with our deep expertise in digital compliance, allowing us to generate precise, context-aware outputs.“Our AI services don’t require any integration into client systems, which makes them easy to adopt from day one,” said Tanya Sharma, Co-founder at Assurea. “What makes us different is that we always keep a human in the loop—driven by our specialized knowledge in digital compliance. That way, life sciences teams can trust that our flexible setup delivers both accuracy and quality. ”Key offerings from Assurea Digital include:- Document Consistency & Contradiction Analysis: Identify contradictions and overlaps in SOPs to ensure alignment across documents.- Deviation Analysis and Trend Management: Identify recurring issues, root causes, and trends in deviations to highlight high-risk areas and support more targeted CAPA decisions.- Gap Assessments and Audit Readiness: Prepare for certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485—or assess alignment between internal policies, SOPs, and regulatory standards—with AI-assisted gap assessments that highlight documentation gaps, process misalignments, and audit risk areas.- Document Hierarchy Mapping: Visualize how policies, SOPs, and work instructions are interconnected—highlighting dependencies, gaps, and redundancies.- Interactive SOPs: Simplified, interactive SOPs that improve usability, accelerate training, and boost accessibility for all users.The second new division, Assurea Staffing, will address the growing demand for flexible, specialized talent across the life sciences sector. From short-term projects to long-term contract roles, Assurea Staffing connects companies with experienced professionals across various critical functions.What sets this division apart is its curated network of experts—who have been personally referred and pre-vetted through Assurea’s trusted industry relationships and a thorough selection process. As part of that process, candidates undergo a unique, role-specific evaluation that includes a combination of scenario-based interviews, written tests, and document review exercises. These tailored technical assessments are paired with real-world situational prompts that evaluate a candidate’s ability to adapt and think critically in fast-paced environments. This ensures high-quality placements and faster onboarding for clients who need dependable support.“Whether our clients need QA experts, validation engineers, or laboratory technicians, Assurea Staffing ensures they have the right people in place—exactly when and where they need them,” said Krisha Patel, Co-founder at Assurea.With these two new divisions, Assurea strengthens its commitment to providing integrated, future-ready services that meet the dynamic needs of life sciences companies.AssureaWe are Assurea—a women-owned digital compliance consulting firm for global life sciences companies. For more information, visit www.assureallc.com or email us directly at mail@assureallc.com.

