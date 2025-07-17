Drinking Yogurt Market to generate $62.8 billion by 2031 | CAGR 6.4%

Drinking Yogurt Market 23

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drinking yogurt market size garnered $34.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $62.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.The growing consumer preference for health-oriented foods and beverages is expected to create substantial growth opportunities in the drinking yogurt market. Both consumers and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on organic and minimally processed yogurt drinks, reflecting a broader shift toward clean-label and nutritious products.Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5457 Drinking yogurts are typically made by blending yogurt into a smooth, liquid form either on its own or with a small amount of water. These products vary in consistency, from thick and creamy to light and pourable. To cater to diverse tastes, producers offer both flavored and unflavored options. It’s important to distinguish yogurt drinks from similar products like kefir and buttermilk; kefir undergoes a slightly different fermentation process, while buttermilk is a byproduct of butter production. Lassi, a traditional yogurt-based drink made from curd, is also considered within the scope of this market due to its similar nutritional and functional properties.Yogurt drinks are often marketed as effective dietary options for weight loss and abdominal fat reduction, thanks to their rich nutritional profile. They are high in calcium, essential vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Additionally, a 200-gram serving typically provides around 12 grams of protein making them a convenient, nutrient-dense option. With consumers increasingly seeking products that are both flavorful and health-conscious, the drinking yogurt market is well-positioned for sustained growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drinking-yogurt-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global drinking yogurt market based on Type, Flavor, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global drinking yogurt market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. This region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5457 Leading market players of the global drinking yogurt market analyzed in the research include Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Arla Foods amba, Again Drinks, Danone Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Schreiber Foods Inc., Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A., Marmum Dairy Farm LLC, Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., National Dairy Development Board., Juhayna Food Industries, Dana Dairy Group, General Mills, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these critical global drinking yogurt industry players. These players have adopted new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Skim Yogurt Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skim-yogurt-market-A31346 Flavored Yogurt Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-yogurt-market Greek Yogurt Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greek-yogurt-market-A06295

