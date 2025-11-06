Biodegradable Polymers Market Size to Reach USD 55.2 Billion by 2033 - Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The global biodegradable polymers market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in use of sustainable packaging solution.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governments and regulatory bodies are imposing stricter regulations on plastic waste management, promoting the adoption of biodegradable alternatives. However, high production costs of biodegradable plastic is expected to hamper the market. Moreover, increase in demand for green packaging solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market.According to the report, the biodegradable polymers market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $55.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2033.Segment Overview:Polylactic acid (PLA) is one of the most common biodegradable polymers used today. It's derived from renewable resources like corn starch or sugarcane, making it an attractive alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics. PLA is often used in packaging materials such as films, trays, cups, and containers. Its ability to form transparent and heat-sealable films makes it suitable for food packaging. PLA-based disposable cutlery, plates, and cups are popular in the food service industry. These items can be composted along with organic waste, reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastics.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12627 Biodegradable polymers are used in various forms of food packaging, including films, trays, and containers. These materials provide protection and preservation for food products while also being environmentally friendly. Biodegradable polymers are used in the production of single-use items like cups, plates, utensils, and straws. These items are often used in restaurants, cafes, and other food service establishments where single-use items are common.Biodegradable polymers have gained significant traction in European countries due to their potential to address environmental concerns associated with traditional plastics. The agriculture sector in European countries has also embraced biodegradable polymers for various purposes. Biodegradable mulch films, made from polymers such as polylactic acid (PLA) or polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), offer an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional plastic mulches. These biodegradable mulch films help improve soil health, reduce plastic contamination in agricultural environments, and facilitate the decomposition of the mulch after use, minimizing the need for removal and disposal.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12627 Germany stands out as a leader in the adoption of biodegradable polymers. The country has a robust recycling infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations, driving the demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics. German companies are investing in research and development to innovate biodegradable polymers for various applications, including packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods.Key Players:Key market players in the biodegradable polymers market include BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., TotalEnergies Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation., Natur-Tec, Polysciences Inc, Danimer Scientific, FKuR, and Evonik Industries AG.Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biodegradable polymers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.