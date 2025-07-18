leagend BM5-D: A Solar‑Powered Display Battery Monitor Tailored for Remote and Industrial Applications
leagend has introduced leagend BM5-D, which combines real-time display, solar-powered autonomy, and wireless alerting in a compact, user-friendly form.
Display-Centric Design with True Standalone Functionality
Unlike traditional Bluetooth-only battery monitors, leagend BM5‑D features an integrated LCD screen, eliminating the need for smartphones or apps during day-to-day checks. Users can instantly read voltage, State of Charge (SoC), State of Health (SoH), temperature, power flow, and more—all in real time, right at the source.
This makes leagend BM5‑D particularly valuable in settings where hands-on inspection is routine, but mobile connectivity is impractical or inefficient, such as generator stations, remote farms, parking depots, and RVs.
Solar-Enabled, Ultra-Low Power Operation
A defining advantage of the BM5‑D is its dual power system. The built-in mini solar panel provides energy under daylight conditions, while a rechargeable lithium cell ensures backup continuity in dark or enclosed environments. With a standby consumption of just ≤2.3 mA, the unit is designed for long-term unattended use.
It also features intelligent activation logic: automatically waking from sleep when vibration is detected or when the battery is connected—ideal for seasonal vehicles, infrequently used assets, or backup battery banks.
Wireless Alerting and Self-Diagnostics
leagend BM5‑D goes beyond passive monitoring. It includes 433 MHz wireless transmission to send alerts and diagnostic signals to paired receivers. It can automatically test starting and charging systems, detect abnormalities in battery health, and flag low voltage or faulty charging, helping businesses prevent failures before they cause downtime.
For equipment stored indoors or vehicles in tight fleets, this remote alert function enables real-time issue reporting without needing to access the monitor physically.
Designed for the B2B Market
leagend BM5‑D was developed with business operations in mind. From commercial fleet operators to solar integrators, its standalone display, solar charging, and remote alert capabilities make it an ideal tool for predictive maintenance, warranty tracking, and asset condition auditing.
Example industries include:
Fleet services (taxis, logistics, delivery vehicles)
Backup power systems (data centers, telecom stations)
RVs and marine vessels
Off-grid solar and agricultural machinery
Part of a Scalable Battery Monitor Series
The leagend BM5‑D is part of leagend’s broader Battery Monitor Series, which includes:
The leagend BM6 – A Bluetooth-based 12V monitor with app support, ideal for tech-enabled diagnostics and multi-battery tracking.
The leagend BM7 – A rugged 6V/12V/24V monitor with IP67 waterproofing, built for heavy-duty, industrial, and marine applications.
This modular portfolio gives system integrators and service teams the flexibility to choose the right monitor for each scenario, without compromising on data accuracy or long-term durability.
About leagend
leagend is a top manufacturer focused on advanced battery diagnostics and intelligent power management tools. Since 2005, the company has supported global industries with a portfolio of high-precision battery testers, multi-voltage monitoring systems, and 8-step battery chargers.
By combining low-power design with real-time analytics, leagend’s monitoring technologies are deployed across automotive fleets, energy storage sites, and off-grid applications—supporting smarter operations, predictive maintenance, and long-term asset reliability.
