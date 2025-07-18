Macxvideo AI V3.5 Now Available with Exclusive Mid-Year Bundle Offer

Macxvideo AI Mid-Year Mega Deal

Prompted by positive feedback on Macxvideo AI V3.5, MacXDVD launched a time-limited 67% off deal featuring two bonuses: MacX MediaTrans & Aiarty Image Matting.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacXDVD Software has officially kicked off its Mid-Year Mega Sale to celebrate the release of Macxvideo AI V3.5, the latest version of its flagship AI-powered multimedia toolkit for Mac. Tailored for content creators, marketers, educators, and small businesses, the suite introduces powerful new features such as AI Audio Suppression and 4K 60fps screen recording, alongside advanced video, image, and audio enhancement. As part of the promotion, users can enjoy up to 67% off and receive two premium bonus gifts — MacX MediaTrans, an iPhone transfer utility, and Aiarty Image Matting, an AI background remover — making it a comprehensive AI media solution.

To know more about the mid-year promotion, please visit: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/special-deal.htm?ttref=2507-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr

Mid-Year Deal Celebrates the Latest V3.5 Update

Shortly after the rollout of the V3.5 upgrade, MacXDVD introduced this limited-time offer to thank users for their ongoing support. While the new version brings meaningful enhancements like AI Audio Suppression and 4K 60fps screen recording, the promotional bundle highlights Macxvideo AI’s evolution into a fully integrated media creation toolkit, supported by powerful AI and accelerated performance.

Limited-Time Bundle: 3 Tools, 1 Suite

As part of this special campaign, users receive not only the full Macxvideo AI V3.5 at 67% off but also two highly practical bonus tools:

 MacX MediaTrans – a flexible iPhone file transfer and backup utility.

 Aiarty Image Matting – an AI-powered background remover, excelling at fine details like hair, fur, and transparent objects.

For even more value, an expanded 3-in-1 Creator Toolkit Bundle is available for $59.95 (originally $169.85), combining Macxvideo AI, DVD ripping, and iPhone transfer capabilities — plus a free bonus license for 5KPlayer.

An All-in-One AI Media Suite for Mac Users

This special bundle isn’t just about saving money, it’s about unlocking a complete AI-driven creative workflow on Mac. With Macxvideo AI at the core and two bonus tools enhancing your toolkit, users gain access to a truly integrated media solution built for the modern content creator.

Macxvideo AI combines three intelligent modules into one seamless platform, eliminating the need for multiple apps or technical setups:

 Video AI: Upscale footage to 4K, reduce noise and blur, interpolate frames up to 240fps for ultra-smooth slow motion.

 Image AI: Restore facial details, enhance resolution up to 10K, colorize black-and-white images.

 Audio AI: Suppress background noise from voiceovers, recordings, and video audio tracks with a single click.

Additional features include:

 4K 60fps screen recording with webcam overlay, green screen, and picture-in-picture mode — ideal for tutorials, gaming, and presentations.

 Built-in editor for trimming, cropping, rotating, adding subtitles, and applying watermarks.

 High-efficiency media processing with GPU acceleration up to 47X faster than conventional tools.

 Batch video downloader, lossless conversion, and intelligent compression up to 90% without quality loss.

Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.5 is now available with the Mid-Year Mega Sale at just $29.95 for a lifetime license (originally $69.95). This special offer includes two free bonus gifts: MacX MediaTrans (valued at $19.95) and Aiarty Image Matting (valued at $49.00). The Mid-Year Mega Deal is available at: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/special-deal.htm?ttref=2507-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr.

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video conversion, media management and enhancement, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

