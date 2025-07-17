Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend – 20th Anniversary Party Edition Now Available on KKday

Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend - 20th Anniversary Party Edition

Celebrate Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary at the magical 10K Weekend! Book now on KKday and enjoy exclusive packages plus an extra 5% discount.

PHILIPPINES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKday is thrilled to announce the launch of exclusive packages for the highly anticipated Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend - 20th Anniversary Party Edition. Marking two decades of magic, this celebratory event is set for November 1 and 2, 2025, offering participants a unique blend of fitness, fantasy, and fun. KKday offers both event-only tickets and comprehensive packages that include accommodation, catering to all visitor preferences.Event Highlights: The 10K Weekend features multiple races tailored for all ages:- Pixar 10K: A magical run surrounded by beloved Pixar characters. Scheduled for November 2, with competitive and fun groups available.- Zootopia 5K: Channel your inner Officer Judy on November 1 and leap into action.- Duffy and Friends 3K: Ideal for family bonding, with multiple starting times on November 1.- Frozen 3K: Join Queen Anna and Elsa in Arendelle-inspired adventures on November 2.Mickey & Friends Junior Races: Perfect for the youngest Disney enthusiasts, running on both event days and ending in an exclusive Tomorrowland Activity Zone.Participants will receive a Disney-themed runner’s pack, complete with an event T-shirt, medal and lanyard, running bib, SouvenEAR Mini Party accessory, and an e-certificate upon completion.Exclusive KKday Packages: Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend Event-Only Ticket : Priced from USD 151.34, offering race participation and full Disney-themed runner’s pack. Hong Kong Disneyland 10K Weekend Ticket with Hotel Stay : Starting from USD 408.02, includes event participation and convenient overnight accommodation, ensuring an immersive, hassle-free celebration.Safety and Health: Runner safety remains a priority, with detailed guidelines provided. Participants are encouraged to assess their health status thoroughly before participating.Weather Arrangements: The event adheres to strict weather-related guidelines. Participants are advised to closely monitor official announcements and weather updates.Disney-Style Runway Awards: Participants can showcase their creativity through Disney-themed outfits, competing in the Disney-Style Runway Awards.Secure your magical running experience at KKday today and join Hong Kong Disneyland’s unforgettable 20th Anniversary celebrations!Book now using the promo code HKDL20ASEA1 to enjoy an additional 5% discount on both the event-only tickets Secure your spot at an even more magical price exclusively available through KKday!

