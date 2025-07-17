AI Controller, the AI Gateway by QA Systems, gets a Strong Early Reception and Powers Forward with Latest Release

AI Controller: A simpler, smarter way to secure and scale your AI

Built by QA Systems, a trusted name in safety-critical software, AI Controller is a powerful AI gateway tool that allows organizations to embrace AI confidently

The response from our users has been exceptional. Organizations are telling us that AI Controller is the missing piece they’ve been searching for.” — Matt Davis, Managing Director at QA Systems

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its official launch, AI Controller has been met with enthusiastic feedback from customers across several industries, who praise its ability to simplify AI governance while delivering enterprise-grade control, security, and scalability.Built by QA Systems , a trusted name in safety-critical software for over 25 years, AI Controller is a lean yet powerful AI gateway tool that allows organizations to embrace AI confidently, without sacrificing compliance or cost control.“The response from our users has been exceptional. Organizations are telling us that AI Controller is the missing piece they’ve been searching for. A solution that delivers full visibility, policy enforcement, and cost control, without bloated complexity,” said Matt Davis, Managing Director at QA Systems.Latest Release Highlights- The latest version of AI Controller introduces enhancements that make governance even simpler and more reliable:- Enhanced Provider Configuration: Streamlined setup for OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google models.- Rule Duplication: Create and edit governance rules in seconds with one-click duplication.- Improved User Management: Advanced filtering, enhanced search, and protected system admin roles.- Deeper Visibility: Logs now show usernames alongside IDs and flag expired API keys immediately.These updates build on AI Controller’s core promise: a secure, scalable and fully observable layer between your internal network and AI providers.Why AI Controller Stands Out- All Features, All Plans: No upsells, no lock-ins. Every pricing tier includes full feature access.- Unlimited LLMs, Unlimited Logs: Scale your usage without restrictions.- Transparent Pricing: Plans based on daily maximum concurrent accesses (MCAs), starting with a 30-day free trial.- Privacy by Design: Cloud, on-premise and air-gapped deployment options ensure data never leaves your control.QA Systems’ long-standing reputation in software compliance makes AI Controller the ideal AI gateway for organizations in healthcare, finance, government, and other regulated sectors.Try AI Controller for FreeOrganizations can get started with AI Controller instantly by downloading a 30-day free trial, with every feature unlocked and support for up to 1000 concurrent LLM accesses. No payment method required, no hidden fees. Just full control from day one.Visit www.ai-controller.ai to learn more or start your trial.

