NUJ to attend UK government’s AI and copyright working group

The NUJ will join other unions as part of engagement hosted by government.

Following a letter to Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, the NUJ has had its position confirmed as part of expert working groups.

Representatives of the creative and AI sectors are attending working group meetings commencing on 16 July including attendance from representatives at The Guardian, Publishers Association, Open AI and Meta. The first session was chaired by the technology and culture secretaries.

Other unions participating in groups will include Bectu, Equity and the Musicians’ Union.

The NUJ responded to government’s consultation on artificial intelligence in February and has called as part of its campaign, for greater transparency from tech giants and developers over the sources of the data used to train and inform AI technologies

Return to listing