U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach USD 4.14 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Semiconductors, EV Batteries & Biotech

U.S. vacuum pumps market to reach USD 4.14 billion by 2035, driven by growth in semiconductors, EV batteries, biotech, and smart manufacturing trends.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. vacuum pumps market is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow from USD 2,036 million in 2024 to USD 4,139 million by 2035. This growth trajectory reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.Driven by surging demand in semiconductor fabrication and lithium-ion battery production, the U.S. vacuum pumps market thrives on the precision manufacturing needs, electrification trends, and biotech innovations that require ultra-clean, digitally monitored vacuum environments.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7377 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is expected to reach USD 4,139 million by 2035, up from USD 2,036 million in 2024.2. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035.3. Rising demand from semiconductor and electronics industries is significantly boosting market growth.4. The healthcare sector is increasingly adopting vacuum pumps for medical devices and laboratory applications.5. Ongoing advancements in manufacturing automation and process control are fueling vacuum pump adoption.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market:Prominent players in the market are Becker Pumps Corporation, Gardner Denver, KNF Neuberger, Inc., Tuthill Corporation, Vooner FloGard Corporation, among others.Key Growth Drivers & Market DynamicsBoom in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing: The increasing demand for clean and precision-controlled environments is propelling the use of vacuum pumps in processes such as etching, deposition, and lithography.Rise of lithium-ion battery production: The surge in electric vehicle adoption and grid-scale battery storage is accelerating demand for vacuum systems in applications like electrode drying, electrolyte filling, and degassing.Biopharma and life sciences expansion: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors rely on vacuum pumps for critical processes such as lyophilization, sterile packaging, and vacuum filtration, especially in the production of mRNA vaccines and cell therapies.Adoption of Industry 4.0 practices: The integration of real-time sensors, energy monitoring, and predictive maintenance in vacuum systems is driving modernization across industries, increasing operational efficiency and uptime.Regional Insights:The West U.S. region is projected to lead the market with a CAGR of 7.6% through 2035, supported by strong investments in semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy technologies, and advanced industrial automation.The Southwest U.S. follows closely with a 7.3% CAGR, owing to its growing base of EV battery production facilities and electronics manufacturing.The Midwest U.S., with its robust industrial infrastructure, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%.Segment Performance:Among pump types, centrifugal pumps are anticipated to lead growth with a projected CAGR of 7.2%, followed by momentum transfer pumps at 7.1%. These segments are favored for their high reliability, operational flexibility, and suitability for demanding applications.Market Outlook:As the U.S. economy continues to pivot toward high-tech and clean manufacturing sectors, demand for advanced vacuum pumps is expected to intensify. The market is also witnessing a transformation through the adoption of smart and energy-efficient technologies, aligning with sustainability goals and operational excellence.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7377 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The U.S. vacuum pumps market is segmented by pump type into categories such as positive displacement, dry, centrifugal, and momentum transfer pumps. By mechanism, it includes gas transfer and gas binding. Pressure levels range from rough to extreme high vacuum, while lubrication is divided into dry and wet types. Flow capacities span from up to 85 ACFM to 17,000 ACFM. Applications include assembly, drying, engine testing, and manufacturing, among others. End-use sectors cover aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, oil & gas, and more. Regionally, the market is segmented into West, Southwest, Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast U.S.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Revenue from the global vacuum pump market is calculated to increase from US$ 817.1 million in 2024 to US$ 1.62 billion by the end of 2034. According to this updated study by Fact.MR, sales of vacuum pumps are evaluated to rise at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.The global liquid ring vacuum pump market size is estimated at a valuation of US$ 1.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach a size of US$ 2.2 billion by 2034-end, advancing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

