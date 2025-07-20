Ray Gifted Keys Gets Personal on Debut Album 'I Am Gifted' – Out July 20

Ray Gifted Keys’ official album cover for “I Am Gifted,” out July 20. Behind the scenes of Ray Gifted Keys filming the official “Wrong One” music video. Cover artwork for Ray Gifted Keys’ lyric video “That’s On Me,” a standout single from the new album.

Ray Gifted Keys releases her debut album “I Am Gifted,” a 10-track project that blends soulful storytelling with bold, personal truth.

This album represents a breakthrough moment for me—not just musically, but personally. Every song reflects a piece of my growth. It’s honest, intentional, and rooted in truth.” — RAY GIFTED KEYS

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising R&B artist Ray Gifted Keys will release her debut album I Am Gifted on Saturday, July 20, delivering a deeply personal body of work that reflects her growth, experiences, and evolution as a songwriter and performer. The 10-track project will be available on all major streaming platforms and on her official website, RayGiftedKeys.com.Blending soulful vocals, melodic grit, and honest lyricism, I Am Gifted explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and emotional healing. The project includes previously released singles “Wrong One,” “That’s On Me,” and “Can’t Leave,” which have helped Ray build a strong digital following and connect with fans across platforms.“This album represents a breakthrough moment for me—not just musically, but personally,” said Ray Gifted Keys. “Every song reflects a piece of my growth. It’s honest, intentional, and rooted in truth.”Ray’s sound draws influence from classic soul, contemporary R&B, and melodic hip-hop, creating a signature style that has earned her co-signs from industry icons like Timbaland, T-Pain, and Donell Jones. Her content has gone viral on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where she’s developed a loyal fanbase.I Am Gifted is a cohesive listen that transitions between vulnerability and confidence. From the intimate storytelling of “Can’t Leave” to the commanding presence on “Yesternite,” Ray showcases emotional range while staying grounded in her Detroit roots.In addition to the digital album release, fans can access exclusive merchandise and downloads at RayGiftedKeys.com. Music videos and lyric visuals—including those for “Wrong One” and “That’s On Me”—are available on her YouTube channel, offering a visual extension of her storytelling.About Ray Gifted KeysRay Gifted Keys is a recording artist, producer, and performer from Detroit, Michigan. Known for her emotionally rich vocals and honest songwriting, she has grown a strong presence across digital platforms and earned attention from leading voices in R&B and hip-hop. I Am Gifted is her debut studio album, marking a new chapter in her musical journey.Media Contact:Ray Gifted Keys📧 Contact@RayGiftedKeys.com📞 (734) 707-5848📺 YouTube | 📷 Instagram | 🎶 TikTok

“That’s On Me” Lyric Video – Ray Gifted Keys

