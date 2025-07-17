Designe Gallerie Expands Sales Network and Unveils In-Stock Inventory to Support Customers Ahead of Tariff Impact
New reps in key territories and fully stocked inventory position Designe Gallerie to support retailers with price-stable, quick-ship furniture solutions.
With a curated line of mid-to-high price point casegoods featuring handcrafted sideboards, coffee tables, consoles, and more. Designe Gallerie is focused on serving small to medium-sized furniture retailers & designers across the country.
The company has recently brought on new sales reps in several territories, including:
• Ed Campbell – Michigan
• Jack Korngold – Florida
• Ryan McWilliams – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas & Missouri
• Ronald Adelman – Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware
• Tye Ybarra – Washington & Oregon
“We’ve been behind-the-scenes manufacturers for over 30 years and launched our own line in 2017 to bring curated craftsmanship and quick-ship reliability to the US market,” “With fresh inventory that landed before recent tariff hikes, we’re well-positioned to offer price-stable, ready-to-ship solutions to our retail partners.”
About Designe Gallerie:
Founded in 2017, Designe Gallerie is a Dallas-based furniture company with design and manufacturing operations in India. Specializing in modern-rustic casegoods, the brand blends global craftsmanship with reliable U.S. distribution and inventory.
Aryan Abrol
DesigneGallerie
+1 832-460-8046
DG@DesigneGallerie.com
