Designe Gallerie Expands Sales Network and Unveils In-Stock Inventory to Support Customers Ahead of Tariff Impact

New reps in key territories and fully stocked inventory position Designe Gallerie to support retailers with price-stable, quick-ship furniture solutions.

We're proud to expand our U.S. presence with a stronger sales team and ready-to-ship inventory that helps our retail partners stay competitive during uncertain market conditions.” — Aryan Abrol

Designe Gallerie, the modern-rustic furniture manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its US independent sales representative network and the arrival of fully stocked inventory ahead of upcoming tariff increases.With a curated line of mid-to-high price point casegoods featuring handcrafted sideboards, coffee tables, consoles, and more. Designe Gallerie is focused on serving small to medium-sized furniture retailers & designers across the country.The company has recently brought on new sales reps in several territories, including:• Ed Campbell – Michigan• Jack Korngold – Florida• Ryan McWilliams – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas & Missouri• Ronald Adelman – Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware• Tye Ybarra – Washington & Oregon"We've been behind-the-scenes manufacturers for over 30 years and launched our own line in 2017 to bring curated craftsmanship and quick-ship reliability to the US market," "With fresh inventory that landed before recent tariff hikes, we're well-positioned to offer price-stable, ready-to-ship solutions to our retail partners."About Designe Gallerie:Founded in 2017, Designe Gallerie is a Dallas-based furniture company with design and manufacturing operations in India. Specializing in modern-rustic casegoods, the brand blends global craftsmanship with reliable U.S. distribution and inventory.

