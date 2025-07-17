Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,239 in the last 365 days.

Designe Gallerie Expands Sales Network and Unveils In-Stock Inventory to Support Customers Ahead of Tariff Impact

New reps in key territories and fully stocked inventory position Designe Gallerie to support retailers with price-stable, quick-ship furniture solutions.

We're proud to expand our U.S. presence with a stronger sales team and ready-to-ship inventory that helps our retail partners stay competitive during uncertain market conditions.”
— Aryan Abrol
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designe Gallerie, the modern-rustic furniture manufacturer, is excited to announce the expansion of its US independent sales representative network and the arrival of fully stocked inventory ahead of upcoming tariff increases.
With a curated line of mid-to-high price point casegoods featuring handcrafted sideboards, coffee tables, consoles, and more. Designe Gallerie is focused on serving small to medium-sized furniture retailers & designers across the country.

The company has recently brought on new sales reps in several territories, including:
• Ed Campbell – Michigan
• Jack Korngold – Florida
• Ryan McWilliams – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas & Missouri
• Ronald Adelman – Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Delaware
• Tye Ybarra – Washington & Oregon

“We’ve been behind-the-scenes manufacturers for over 30 years and launched our own line in 2017 to bring curated craftsmanship and quick-ship reliability to the US market,” “With fresh inventory that landed before recent tariff hikes, we’re well-positioned to offer price-stable, ready-to-ship solutions to our retail partners.”

About Designe Gallerie:
Founded in 2017, Designe Gallerie is a Dallas-based furniture company with design and manufacturing operations in India. Specializing in modern-rustic casegoods, the brand blends global craftsmanship with reliable U.S. distribution and inventory.
________________________________________

Aryan Abrol
DesigneGallerie
+1 832-460-8046
DG@DesigneGallerie.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Designe Gallerie Expands Sales Network and Unveils In-Stock Inventory to Support Customers Ahead of Tariff Impact

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more