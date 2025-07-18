Yoseyomo a spanish Web3 Vault Receives Red Dot Award and Joins Museum’s Permanent Collection

YSYM2048 Iñaki Zubeldia and Álvaro Campos, founders of Yoseyomo Yoseyomo.com

Yoseyomo, a secure and elegant device for crypto and digital legacy, enters the Red Dot Museum in Germany as part of its permanent exhibition

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanish design has made a mark on the global stage. Yoseyomo , a pioneering physical device for long-term digital asset protection, has won the Red Dot Award 2025 in the Innovative Design category — one of the most prestigious recognitions in industrial design.Following the official award ceremony held on July 8 in Essen, Germany, Yoseyomo becomes part of the permanent collection of the Red Dot Design Museum, joining iconic products such as the iPhone 16 Pro, Porsche Macan Turbo, Ferrari F80 and Lamborghini Revuelto.A Physical Vault for the Digital WorldYoseyomo is a compact and durable object designed to safeguard sensitive digital access data — such as blockchain keys, confidential archives, or personal legacy information — without electronics, software, or connectivity.Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, marine-grade steel or copper, Yoseyomo is fireproof, corrosion-resistant, and tamper-proof. It encrypts seed phrases or instructions into numeric coordinates, engraved directly into the metal using a multilingual, manipulation-resistant system.Inspired by minimalist Japanese aesthetics, the device offers not only security but also symbolism, permanence and peace of mind.YSYM2048: Design Meets Digital LegacyThe flagship model, YSYM2048, integrates with a secure messaging service that allows users to store and deliver encrypted information in the future, enhancing the device’s role as a tool for inheritance and long-term digital planning.The international Red Dot jury praised Yoseyomo for its ability to “combine design, durability and purpose,” turning abstract digital security into a physical, elegant and future-proof solution.“We built Yoseyomo and Inheritans to bring emotional value and long-term trust into the world of digital ownership,” said Iñaki Zubeldia, CEO and co-founder.Designed and Assembled in SpainEntirely developed and manufactured in Spain, Yoseyomo is the first Spanish product in the blockchain space to enter the permanent exhibition of the Red Dot Museum.This recognition positions Spain as a global reference in industrial design applied to Web3 technologies, security, and legacy planning.ABOUT YOSEYOMOYoseyomo develops durable, offline storage tools to protect digital access credentials, offering solutions free from electronic vulnerabilities. With offices in Valencia and Basque roots, the company distributes internationally.MEDIA CONTACTSalma González – Press Officer📧 comunicacion@yoseyomo.com

