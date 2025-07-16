Council Circular 25-15 Annual Reporting of Labour Statistics

What’s new or changing? Wednesday, 4 December 2024 has been chosen as the “relevant day” for councils toreport on their labour statistics in their annual reports under section 217 of the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (the Regulation). What will this mean for council? In their 2024/25 annual reports, councils must publish a statement of the total numberof persons who performed paid work for them on Wednesday, 4 December 2024 including, in separate statements, the total number of the following: the number of persons directly employed by the council: on a permanent full-time basis on a permanent part-time basis on a casual basis under a fixed-term contract the number of persons employed by the council who are “senior staff” for the purposes of the Local Government Act 1993 the number of persons engaged by the council, under a contract or otherarrangement with the person’s employer, that is wholly or principally for the labour of the person the number of persons supplied to the council, under a contract or other arrangement with the person’s employer, as an apprentice or trainee.

including, in separate statements, the total number of the following: Key points The “relevant day” for the purpose of reporting labour statistics under section 217 of the Regulation is required to be fixed, under delegation, by the Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government after the end of each financial year. This date is to be a different day to the one fixed by the Deputy Secretary for the previous year.

This information assists in the compilation of labour force data across the sector, including understanding the numbers of apprentices and trainees.

The data will also assist in developing and evaluating programs to deliver on the Government’s election commitment of increasing the numbers of apprentices and trainees.

Where to go for further information For further information please contact the Council Governance Team on 02 4428 4100 or by email at olg@olg.nsw.gov.au. Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.