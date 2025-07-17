Imperial Advisory, Inc. Launches 'Imperial Advisory Alliance,' Announces Strategic Affiliation with NYC Advisors, LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Advisory, a fractional CFO and C-suite advisory firm, today announced the formation of the Imperial Advisory Alliance, a new initiative designed to bring together a vetted network of elite financial advisory firms. As the Alliance’s inaugural affiliate, NYC Advisors, LLC — a firm that has been servicing small and middle market companies for over 20 years — will formally join forces with Imperial Advisory to expand the range of services available to clients of both firms.This strategic affiliation enables Imperial Advisory to expand its offering to include interim CFO services, turnaround and workout engagements, pre-sale due diligence and exit planning delivered by NYC Advisors. In turn, NYC Advisors will begin offering fractional CFO services through Imperial Advisory. While both firms will continue to operate independently, they will collaborate closely under the shared umbrella of the Imperial Advisory Alliance."Clients turn to us for high-level financial leadership, whether they need long-term strategic support or short-term execution expertise," said Gershon Morgulis, CEO of Imperial Advisory. "By launching the Imperial Advisory Alliance, we’re creating a structure to confidently refer and collaborate with trusted partners like NYC Advisors —expanding our capabilities while preserving the high standard our clients expect."The Alliance will be featured on a dedicated section of the Imperial Advisory website, with NYC Advisors proudly listed as the first affiliated firm. The affiliation reflects a shared commitment to financial excellence, relationship-driven service, and solving complex business problems with agility and expertise.“We’re excited to formalize our relationship with Imperial Advisory,” said Yoav M. Cohen, Managing Partner of NYC Advisors. “Our firms have long respected each other’s work and collaborated informally. This alliance strengthens our ability to serve clients — whether they need long-term financial leadership or urgent turnaround support, we now offer a seamless path to both.”About NYC Advisors, LLCNYC Advisors, LLC has been guiding small and mid-sized businesses through critical transitions for over 20 years. We deliver strategic, operational, and financial support with a focus on execution speed and deep financial expertise. Whether you are facing a turnaround, a crisis, or preparing for growth or exit, NYC Advisors provides seasoned leadership — often stepping in as interim CFO or CRO — to stabilize operations and restore profitability. We also specialize in pre-sale due diligence and exit planning, helping business owners maximize value and prepare for a successful transaction.For more information, please visit www.nycadvisors.com About Imperial AdvisoryFounded in 2014, Imperial Advisory is an award-winning firm providing fractional CFO and financial advisory services to businesses and nonprofits across the United States. The firm’s CFOs bring decades of experience — with most having 30 to 40+ years in finance and business — including substantial time in senior leadership roles. Imperial Advisory delivers fractional and outsourced CFOs and offers financial planning and analysis (FP&A), audit readiness, and acquisition diligence in support of in-house CFOs. With backgrounds spanning CFO and other executive positions, the team combines strategic insight with practical execution — helping leaders understand their numbers, manage risk, and drive profitable growth.For more information on Imperial Advisory, please visit www.imperialgrp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.