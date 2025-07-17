Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,054 in the last 365 days.

Iran at a Crossroads: War, Survival, and the Future of the Islamic Republic

Could this be the beginning of a new chapter for Iran’s foreign policy—and for its pro-democracy movement?

Gönül Tol speaks with Dr. Vali Nasr, one of the world's leading experts on the Middle East, to unpack the aftermath of the 12-Day War. Together, they examine the war’s domestic and regional fallout, the resilience of Iran's regime under fire, and the shifting public sentiment that may shape the country’s political future. Does survival alone count as success for Tehran? And what becomes of protest movements and democratic aspirations when a nation is consumed by existential external threats?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Iran at a Crossroads: War, Survival, and the Future of the Islamic Republic

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more