Iran at a Crossroads: War, Survival, and the Future of the Islamic Republic

Could this be the beginning of a new chapter for Iran’s foreign policy—and for its pro-democracy movement?

Gönül Tol speaks with Dr. Vali Nasr, one of the world's leading experts on the Middle East, to unpack the aftermath of the 12-Day War. Together, they examine the war’s domestic and regional fallout, the resilience of Iran's regime under fire, and the shifting public sentiment that may shape the country’s political future. Does survival alone count as success for Tehran? And what becomes of protest movements and democratic aspirations when a nation is consumed by existential external threats?