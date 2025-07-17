Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.16.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer Osborn, of Orangevale, has been appointed Director at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Osborn has been Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of General Services since 2021. She was Director of the Division of Administrative Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2018 to 2020. Osborn was Deputy Secretary of Fiscal Policy and Administration at the California Government Operations Agency from 2013 to 2018. She was Deputy Secretary of Fiscal Operations at the California State and Consumer Services Agency from 2012 to 2013. Osborn was Principal Program Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance from 1998 to 2011. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Political Science from California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $236,052. Osborn is a Democrat.

Gentian Droboniku, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Droboniku has been a Research Data Manager at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration since 2019 and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Southern California, Price School of Public Policy since 2017. Droboniku was a Research Data Specialist at the California Public Employees Retirement System from 2014 to 2018. He was a Debt and Investment Researcher at the California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission from 2012 to 2014. Droboniku was Performance Evaluator at the California State Auditor from 2010 to 2012. He was a Graduate Student Policy Assistant at California’s State Controller’s Office from 2008 to 2010. Droboniku earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the California State Polytechnic University, Humbolt. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $214,968. Droboniku is a Democrat.

Sean Connelly, of Sacramento, has been appointed the Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public and Employee Communications at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Connelly has been Chief of Staff in the Office of Assemblymember Jessica Caloza in the California State Assembly since 2024. He held multiple positions in the Office of Assemblymember Freddie Rodriquez in the California State Assembly from 2016 to 2024, including Chief of Staff and Capitol and Communications Director. Connelly held multiple positions at the University of California Student Association from 2013 to 2016, including Interim Executive Director and the Director of Government Relations. He was a Legislative Assistant and Consultant for Office of Senator Ellen Corbett in the California State Senate from 2012 to 2013. Connelly was an Executive Fellow in the Capital Fellowship Program at the California National Guard for Adjutant General David Baldwin from 2011 to 2012. He earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Global Studies and Maritime Affairs from California State Polytechnic University, Maritime Academy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Connelly is a Democrat.

Melissa Bacon, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director at the Office of Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the California Department of Health Care Services. Bacon has been Assistant Deputy Director at the Office of Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the California Department of Health Care Services since 2016, and was Staff Services Manager from 2013 to 2016. She was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs from 2008 to 2013. Bacon was an Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Prevention Coordinator at University of California, Davis, Health, Education and Promotion Department from 2006 to 2008. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,400. Bacon is registered with no party preference.

Dr. C. Mike Tomlinson, of Thousand Oaks, has been appointed to the California Veterinary Medical Board. Dr. Tomlinson has been the Veterinarian at Tomlinson Equine since 1984, Chief Executive Officer at Container Services Network since 2005, and Chief Operating Officer at Snap Seals since 2005. He was Chief Executive Office at RubyElf from 2020 to 2021. Dr. Tomlinson was President and Chief Executive Officer at Responde2 from 2017 to 2018. He was Chief Executive Officer at EveryByte from 2004 to 2018. Tomlinson was Chief Operating Officer at the Diagnostic Archives/RadEMR from 2002 to 2004. He was Chief Operating Officer at SmartPak from 2001 to 2002. Dr. Tomlinson is a board member of Horses and Humans Research Foundation. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Redlands, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiochemistry from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tomlinson is registered without party preference.