Governor Newsom issues emergency proclamation to help Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties recover from TCU Lightning Complex Fires

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties to assist in recovery from the recent TCU Lightning Complex Fires that burned over 13,000 acres and destroyed or damaged over 100 structures and homes, including 50 homes in the historic town of Chinese Camp.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to provide assistance to Calaveras and Tuolumne counties under the California Disaster Assistance Act, among other provisions.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.