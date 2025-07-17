Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1039
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 927
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, BAKER, STEFANO, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in charter schools, further providing for enrollee wellness checks.
Memo Subject
Cyber Charter School Wellness Checks
Actions
|1039
|Referred to EDUCATION, July 8, 2025
|Reported as committed, July 16, 2025
|First consideration, July 16, 2025
Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.