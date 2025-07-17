Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1056

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 934 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, BAKER, VOGEL, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in cyber charter schools, further providing for enrollment and notification. Memo Subject Cyber Charter Residency Verification Actions 1031 Referred to EDUCATION, July 8, 2025 1056 Reported as amended, July 16, 2025 First consideration, July 16, 2025 Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM

