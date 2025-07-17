Submit Release
Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1056

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 934

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, BAKER, VOGEL, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in cyber charter schools, further providing for enrollment and notification.

Memo Subject

Cyber Charter Residency Verification

Actions

1031 Referred to EDUCATION, July 8, 2025
1056 Reported as amended, July 16, 2025
First consideration, July 16, 2025

Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM

