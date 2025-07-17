Senate Bill 934 Printer's Number 1056
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 934
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, BAKER, VOGEL, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in cyber charter schools, further providing for enrollment and notification.
Memo Subject
Cyber Charter Residency Verification
Actions
|1031
|Referred to EDUCATION, July 8, 2025
|1056
|Reported as amended, July 16, 2025
|First consideration, July 16, 2025
Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.