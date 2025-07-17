Submit Release
House Bill 274 Printer's Number 1026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Sponsors

DAWKINS, GROVE, SHUSTERMAN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, MARCELL, KHAN, POWELL, VENKAT, DEASY, McNEILL, CARROLL, FREEMAN, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, MAYES, HOWARD, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, KENYATTA, WARREN, HOHENSTEIN, BOYD, K.HARRIS, MADSEN, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, providing for eligibility related to domestic violence.

Memo Subject

Protecting Domestic Violence Survivors by Providing Unemployment Benefits

