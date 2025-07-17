House Bill 274 Printer's Number 1026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Sponsors DAWKINS, GROVE, SHUSTERMAN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, MARCELL, KHAN, POWELL, VENKAT, DEASY, McNEILL, CARROLL, FREEMAN, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, MAYES, HOWARD, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, KENYATTA, WARREN, HOHENSTEIN, BOYD, K.HARRIS, MADSEN, GREEN

Short Title An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, providing for eligibility related to domestic violence.

Memo Subject Protecting Domestic Violence Survivors by Providing Unemployment Benefits

Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.