Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1053
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 922
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MARTIN, ARGALL, GEBHARD, KIM, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of January 28, 1988 (P.L.24, No.11), known as the Private Academic Schools Act, further providing for application for license, for issuance and renewal of license and for promulgation of rules and regulations.
Memo Subject
Private School Licensing Modernization
Actions
|1053
|Referred to EDUCATION, July 15, 2025
|Reported as committed, July 16, 2025
|First consideration, July 16, 2025
