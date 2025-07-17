Submit Release
Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1053

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 922

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MARTIN, ARGALL, GEBHARD, KIM, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of January 28, 1988 (P.L.24, No.11), known as the Private Academic Schools Act, further providing for application for license, for issuance and renewal of license and for promulgation of rules and regulations.

Memo Subject

Private School Licensing Modernization

Actions

1053 Referred to EDUCATION, July 15, 2025
Reported as committed, July 16, 2025
First consideration, July 16, 2025

