Senate Bill 922 Printer's Number 1053

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - Senate Bill 922 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MARTIN, ARGALL, GEBHARD, KIM, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of January 28, 1988 (P.L.24, No.11), known as the Private Academic Schools Act, further providing for application for license, for issuance and renewal of license and for promulgation of rules and regulations. Memo Subject Private School Licensing Modernization Actions 1053 Referred to EDUCATION, July 15, 2025 Reported as committed, July 16, 2025 First consideration, July 16, 2025 Generated 07/16/2025 09:20 PM

