House Bill 1330 Printer's Number 2149

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - 1143 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 25, 2025
Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
First consideration, May 7, 2025
Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
Removed from table, May 7, 2025
Second consideration, May 12, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 12, 2025
2118 Amended in House Committee on APPROPRIATIONS, July 14, 2025
Re-reported as amended, July 14, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, July 14, 2025 (105-97)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), July 14, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, July 15, 2025
2149 Reported as amended, July 16, 2025
First consideration, July 16, 2025

