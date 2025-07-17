House Bill 1330 Printer's Number 2149
|PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - 1143
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 7, 2025
|First consideration, May 7, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 7, 2025
|Removed from table, May 7, 2025
|Second consideration, May 12, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 12, 2025
|2118
|Amended in House Committee on APPROPRIATIONS, July 14, 2025
|Re-reported as amended, July 14, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, July 14, 2025 (105-97)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), July 14, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, July 15, 2025
|2149
|Reported as amended, July 16, 2025
|First consideration, July 16, 2025
