House Bill 1330 Printer's Number 2149

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - 1143 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 25, 2025 Reported as committed, May 7, 2025 First consideration, May 7, 2025 Laid on the table, May 7, 2025 Removed from table, May 7, 2025 Second consideration, May 12, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 12, 2025 2118 Amended in House Committee on APPROPRIATIONS, July 14, 2025 Re-reported as amended, July 14, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, July 14, 2025 (105-97) (Remarks see House Journal Page ), July 14, 2025 In the Senate Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, July 15, 2025 2149 Reported as amended, July 16, 2025 First consideration, July 16, 2025

