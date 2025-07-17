USPS Celebrates 250 Years: A Critical Moment for Rural America

The USPS will be celebrating 250 years on July 26, 2025.

NRLCA Hosts Events as USPS Workers Fight to Keep the Institution Public

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States Postal Service (USPS) celebrates its 250th anniversary, this milestone comes at a critical moment for the future of this beloved institution. Despite vocal efforts from this administration to privatize the Postal Service—including reported plans to dissolve the USPS Board of Governors and move the agency under the control of the Commerce Department—the bipartisan support for House Resolution 70 signals that Congress is committed to preserving the Postal Service as a public institution. This resolution now has 218 signatures—a bipartisan majority—showing that USPS remains deeply valued by lawmakers across the political spectrum, affirming its critical role in American life.

However, the threat of privatization persists. Leaked proposals from financial interests, including Wells Fargo, have raised concerns about the future of the USPS, especially as the administration’s actions signal a push toward privatization. This would result in service cuts, facility closures, and the replacement of stable union jobs with precarious, contract-based work. At a time when rural communities face mounting challenges, the USPS remains a lifeline, connecting even the most remote areas to essential services.

In light of these critical issues, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) will host two special events in Shepherdstown, WV, the birthplace of Rural Free Delivery (RFD), on July 24-25, 2025, to celebrate the USPS’s 250-year legacy and highlight its ongoing importance to rural America. Both events will be livestreamed.

Delivering America: The History and Impact of Rural Free Delivery

An Evening of History and Conversation

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM (Presentation from 7:00 – 8:30 PM)

Location: Shepherdstown Opera House, 131 W German St, Shepherdstown, WV

Co-Hosts: NRLCA, Jefferson County Museum, Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities

This panel discussion will explore how Rural Free Delivery (RFD) transformed life in rural America, with experts from the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, Berea College, and more. Featured panelists include Emily Hilliard, Folklorist at Berea College; Dr. Alison Bazylinski, Curator at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum; and Dr. Sarah Johnson, Public History Consultant and Researcher.

More Than Mail: Rural Carriers on the Frontlines

A Morning of Stories from Those Who Deliver for America

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Event from 9:30 – 11:00 AM)

Location: Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History, 213 N King St, Shepherdstown, WV

Co-Hosts: NRLCA, Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities

Join us for a powerful morning as rural letter carriers share their personal stories of service. Speakers include Susan Rowan, a 30-year veteran rural carrier from Buckhannon, WV, Tim Thomason, a retired rural carrier from Princeton, WV, who dedicated 31 years to serving rural communities, and NRLCA National President, Don Maston, who started with the Postal Service in 1990. They will be joined by Sarah Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies who has published eight reports and numerous commentaries on the high stakes in the postal debate for rural communities, workers, and other key stakeholders. She is the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of rural postal employees.

The discussion will highlight the crucial role rural carriers play as first responders, wellness checkers, and trusted neighbors, while also emphasizing the existential threat privatization poses to their work.

As we mark the 250th anniversary of the USPS, the NRLCA calls on all Americans to celebrate this milestone while standing up for the future of the Postal Service. Congress must continue to work toward stronger protections for USPS, ensuring that its legacy of universal service remains intact. The USPS is more than just a delivery service; it is a cornerstone of American life, and it is essential that we protect it for future generations.

For more information or to arrange interviews with NRLCA President Don Maston, featured panelists, or rural letter carriers, please contact: Melissa Ray, communications@nrlca.org; 571-480-2641.

The NRLCA, established in 1903, represents 130,000 rural letter carriers who serve over 51 million residential mailboxes. Rural carriers serve as a “Post Office on Wheels”, providing critical mail services to communities across the U.S. and ensuring that even the most remote areas stay connected to the rest of the nation.

