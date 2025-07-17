Firetrust Unveils Groundbreaking Multi-Location Routing Feature for HideAway VPN

HideAway Custom Rules for Advanced Split Tunneling.

Firetrust announces a revolutionary new feature for its HideAway VPN: Advanced Multi-Location Routing, an advanced split tunnel which no other VPN has.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firetrust, a global leader in consumer cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce a revolutionary new feature for its HideAway VPN: Advanced Multi-Location Routing. This cutting-edge technology allows users to create custom rules to route internet traffic from different applications, websites, ports, and IP addresses to multiple locations simultaneously, delivering unmatched flexibility, speed, and security.

Unlike traditional VPNs that limit users to a single server location, HideAway VPN’s Advanced Multi-Routing empowers users to tailor their online experience. For example, a user can stream region-locked content from a US server, play latency-sensitive games through a Singapore server, and access a business reated websites from the UK, while excluding websites like Gmail from their home location — all at the same time. This feature eliminates the need to switch servers, ensuring seamless access to global content without compromising performance or privacy.

“HideAway VPN has always been about pushing the boundaries of what a VPN can do,” said Nick Bolton, CEO of Firetrust. “Our Advanced Multi-Routing feature redefines how users interact with the internet, offering unparalleled control and convenience. Whether you’re a gamer, remote worker, or privacy enthusiast, this feature makes HideAway the most versatile VPN on the market.”

Key benefits of HideAway VPN’s Advanced Multi-Routing include:

- Customizable Traffic Rules: Route, exclude or block specific apps, websites, ports and IP addresses to different countries or servers based on user-defined rules.

- Blazing-Fast Speeds: Leveraging AEAD encryption and high-speed gigabit servers, HideAway maintains top performance.

- Enhanced Privacy and Security: With no logging, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch, HideAway ensures complete anonymity and data protection.

- Always-On Connectivity: Rules are applied instantly without the need to connect or disconnect, making HideAway ideal for uninterrupted use.

HideAway VPN’s new feature is available now for Windows users, while other platforms are planned. A free trial is offered to all new users, allowing them to experience the power of multi-routing firsthand.

For more information, visit https://firetrust.com/products/hideaway-secure-unlimited-vpn and use cases at http://firetrust.com/products/hideaway-secure-unlimited-vpn/split-tunnel-vpn or contact our press team at pr@firetrust.com.

About Firetrust

For over two decades, Firetrust has been a pioneer in user-friendly cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative products like MailWasher and HideAway VPN. Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, Firetrust is committed to providing fast, secure, and accessible tools backed by exceptional support and a no-adware guarantee. Learn more at www.firetrust.com.

Media Contact

Name: Nick Bolton

Email: pr@firetrust.com

Phone: +64 21 622070

Website: https://firetrust.com

