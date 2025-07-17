Commission Refers 30th Judicial District Criminal Court Vacancy to Governor

Nashville, Tenn. - The Trial Court Vacancy Commission has referred the Criminal Court Vacancy in the 30th Judicial District to Governor Bill Lee. In accordance with state law, the Governor may fill the vacancy with any person who is qualified to serve as a judge in the 30th Judicial District.

Four candidates submitted applications to the Trial Court Vacancy Commission for the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Paula L. Skahan on June 30, 2025. One applicant withdrew prior to the hearing.

The Commission met on July 16, 2025, to interview the three applicants who appeared at the public hearing. However, the Commission did not vote to send all three applicants to the Governor in accordance with Tenn. Code Ann. § 17-4-308(h). Therefore, the Governor can select any qualified individual to fill the vacancy pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 17-4-310(a).

