Padel Takes Over Miami: Somos Padel League Launches with Support from Modani, PlayByPoint, and Major Sponsors

The community-driven padel league expands across Miami with new clubs, elevated experiences, and big-brand backing.

This isn’t just a league. it’s a movement. We’re building friendships, confidence, and community through Padel.” — Indira Reyes, Co Founder of Somos

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somos Padel, the fast-growing virtual padel club based in Miami, proudly announces the launch of its Summer 2025 Men’s and Women’s League, powered by top sponsors including Modani Furniture, PlayByPoint, and additional industry leaders. The 8-week competitive and social series unites players across multiple levels and clubs citywide, reinforcing padel’s rise as the most social and inclusive racquet sport in the U.S.“This isn’t just a league. it’s a movement,” said Indira Reyes, co-founder of Somos Padel. “With support from brands like Modani and PlayByPoint, we’re elevating the sport and building lifestyle for players of all levels across Miami.”The league will feature:8 weeks of dynamic play across top Miami venues including Reserve Sole Mia, Padel Life, Casas Padel, and Ultra Padel.Multiple competitive levels for both men and women (from High Beginner to Intermediate).Strategic scheduling to include weekend and evening play, making it accessible to all.League socials and events for connection beyond the court.Over 100 players expected to participate, with winners recognized in a championship celebration.Somos Padel’s unique model partners with existing clubs to fill hours while offering players seamless sign-ups and curated matchups via platforms like PlayByPoint and Tenniscores.Modani, known for its modern luxury aesthetic, joins the league as the official style sponsor, supporting community and wellness initiatives. PlayByPoint, a leader in court booking and club management technology, is enabling seamless operations and player experience.“We believe in building more than furniture, we believe in building community,” said a representative from Modani. “Somos Padel is doing just that, and we’re proud to support them.”Players can still register through Somos Padel’s site or via PlayByPoint. League play begins July 26, 2025.About Somos PadelSomos Padel is a Miami-based virtual club connecting players, clubs, and community through curated games, leagues, and events. Founded by two friends who fell in love with padel, Somos Padel now serves hundreds of players weekly through its inclusive model.

