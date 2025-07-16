'Grammy, Who Is GUSS?' Opens a Child’s Heart to Spirituality Through a Real Conversation With Her Grandson JJ

A Beautiful Story That Helps Children Discover Their Own Connection to a Higher Power—Without Religious Boundaries

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning educator and life coach Natalie Goodfellow makes her literary debut with “Grammy, Who Is GUSS?” —a beautifully illustrated children’s book inspired by a real conversation between her and her grandson, JJ. The book gently introduces children to the concept of spirituality and empowers them to explore a personal connection to a higher power—one that comes from within.Rooted in her own spiritual journey, Natalie’s story invites families to have open, accepting conversations about belief, love, and inner guidance. In a world often shaped by rigid religious frameworks, “Grammy, Who Is GUSS?” offers a refreshing perspective: spirituality as a personal, heart-centered experience.“I had to step back from religion and rebuild a new relationship with spirituality,” says Goodfellow. “What I’ve discovered is that the answers we seek aren’t outside of us—they’re already within. And so, naturally, I share this with my grandchildren. A simple question from JJ was the spark that inspired this book.”Natalie, a graduate of McGill University, has over 36 years of experience as an educator—30 as an elementary teacher and the last 6 as a parent and life coach. Currently working as an Awareness Coach, she supports children, teens, and adults in unlocking their emotional, spiritual, and self-awareness.In addition to this children’s book, Natalie is working on:🔹 MENtal Health – a collaborative nonfiction chapter book on men’s mental health🔹 An adult version of “Grammy, Who Is GUSS?”🔹 A second children’s book focused on the theme of decision makingAt its core, “Grammy, Who Is GUSS?” delivers a universal message: there is a loving power that created us, lives within us, and connects us all. The name may differ—whether it’s GUSS, God, or something else—but the choice to connect is always personal and empowering.Perfect for bedtime stories, classroom readings, or spiritual discussions at home, “Grammy, Who Is GUSS?” is available now in the USA and CanadaAbout the Author:Natalie Goodfellow is a seasoned educator, certified parent and life coach, and a passionate advocate for emotional and spiritual growth. She helps individuals of all ages uncover their inner wisdom and potential. Her work continues to inspire self-discovery and deep, meaningful connection.Websites:

