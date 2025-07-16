Oregon Department of Justice Makes Key Hires in Front Office, Including New Chief Operating Officer Berri Leslie

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the creation of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) position within the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) and the appointment of longtime public servant Berri Leslie as the agency’s first COO.

The new position is part of Attorney General Rayfield’s organizational efforts to strengthen the administrative foundation of the Department as its mission and responsibilities continue to grow.

“DOJ has expanded significantly in recent years, and it’s critical that our operational structure evolves alongside it,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “By establishing a Chief Operating Officer, we’re aligning DOJ with best practices used in similarly sized public agencies—ensuring we have the internal support needed to continue delivering core services to Oregonians effectively and efficiently.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to spend more than 27 years serving Oregonians. I had planned to downshift in order to spend more time with my wonderful husband,” said Leslie. “When I saw the incredible work the Attorney General is doing on behalf of Oregonians and the talented team he’s assembling, my husband told me to “get back out there” knowing that I would regret not getting to work for a leader of this caliber who is delivering for Oregon during an historic time. I’m honored to be able to help in a small way to deliver Dan Rayfield’s vision for Oregon.”

Berri Leslie brings more than 27 years of public sector experience to the role. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for the State of Oregon and Director of the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). Previously, she served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Kate Brown and directed the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, where she played a key role in expanding access to health coverage across the state.

Leslie holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon and a master’s in public administration from Portland State University.

Her first day at DOJ will be September 2, 2025. As COO, Leslie will serve as a member of the DOJ executive team, where she will help oversee internal operations, support agency-wide initiatives, and work closely with division leaders to enhance coordination and efficiency.

Leslie will join three other recent additions to the Attorney General’s team: Christian Stringer, Marta Hanson, and Katy DeLuca.

Christian Stringer, Special Counsel

Christian Stringer has been hired to work as Special Counsel for public safety. Prior to this appointment, Christian spent over 24 years as a prosecutor, most recently with the Oregon Department of Justice’s Criminal Justice Division.

“We’re very excited to have Christian join our team. With his solid background in criminal law and his dedication to justice, he’s the perfect fit for helping us tackle the challenges we’re facing,” Rayfield said. “This will add an important layer of expertise and focus on public safety issues. Christian will also help us increase our partnerships with district attorneys around the state so we can better protect Oregonians and crack down on public corruption.”

Christian has worked all over Oregon as a local, state, and federal prosecutor serving as: a Deputy District Attorney in Vale, Chief Deputy District Attorney in Corvallis, Acting District Attorney in Newport, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in Eugene, and Senior Assistant Attorney General in Salem. He has also worked as an Assistant Chief Counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Dallas, Texas and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of the Virgin Islands.

Christian received his B.A. from the University of Oregon and his J.D. from the University of Oregon School of Law.

Marta Hanson, Strategic Events and Constituent Services Director

Marta Hanson serves as the Attorney General’s strategic events and constituent services director. A proud Oregonian, Marta’s people-centered approach supports the Attorney General’s mission to connect with and serve communities across the state.

“Marta brings a deep commitment to public service and a passion for connecting with communities across Oregon,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Her people-centered approach reflects our office’s values and helps ensure we’re not just hearing from Oregonians—but showing up, engaging, and responding. Civic engagement is at the heart of Marta’s work, and I’m proud to have her on our team.”

Her work is driven by the belief that civic engagement is the backbone of healthy communities and a strong democracy. Prior to joining the Oregon Department of Justice, Marta’s roles included serving on Kamala Harris’ 2014 reelection campaign for California Attorney General, co-leading the Stanford Women’s Community Center, and co-chairing Portland’s Independent Districting Commission in 2023. She holds a BA from Stanford and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Katy DeLuca, Constituent Services Manager

As Constituent Services Manager, Katy DeLuca is responsible for responding to public inquiries and facilitating communication between constituents and the Office of the Attorney General and ensuring that community concerns are heard and addressed.

“Katy’s work is grounded in the belief that government should be responsive and accessible,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “She plays a critical role in ensuring that when Oregonians have questions or concerns, they’re met with clarity, respect, and action. Her commitment to public service reflects the values we strive to uphold every day.”

Katy is a lifelong Oregonian and formerly the executive assistant of the universal health plan governance board where she gained significant experience working to help move forward initiatives that help Oregonians. Before that, she worked in event coordination and has a background in public service. She is committed to fostering transparency and accountability in state government with a commitment to customer service and making sure Oregonians feel heard.