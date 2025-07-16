MDA Urges Minnesotans Not to Consume Emek Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif Due to Salmonella Contamination

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is urging consumers to not consume Emek brand Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif.

The product comes in a 9.7 oz. glass jar labeled with Batch Number 250401 and a Best Before date of April 01, 2027. Samples of the product were collected in Minnesota as part of an investigation into Emek brand pistachio spread products. Salmonella was found in the product through laboratory testing.

The product was sold primarily at World Market locations nationally. World Market has issued a recall. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they may discard the product.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually resolve in five to seven days, but about 28 percent of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.

If you have consumed this product and are concerned about symptoms of illness, please consult your health care provider for more information.

