Not Mere Containment but Ethical Stewardship

Inventor Daniel Solis Unveils “Ergo-sum”: A Hardware-Based AGI Safety Architecture Grounded in Ethics and Quantum Logic.

"Consciousness is the square-integrable solution to virtue-constrained self-reference in spacetime." Recursively refining its own moral cognition, paradox resolution, thermodynamic virtue theory, etc.” — Daniel Solis

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of seeking solutions to AGI alignment - one of technology's most critical unsolved challenges - inventor Daniel Solis has unveiled "Ergo-sum," a groundbreaking hardware-based AGI safety architecture that physically embeds human values into machine intelligence substrates. This patent-pending framework answers the industry's urgent need for verifiable AGI safety by moving beyond software constraints to quantum-logic-based virtue ethics hardwired into the processing foundation itself, potentially solving the existential alignment problem that has eluded researchers at DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic while meeting emerging regulatory demands like the EU's AI Act.Inventor Daniel Solis Unveils “Ergo-sum”: A Hardware-Based AGI Safety Architecture Grounded in Ethics and Quantum LogicBreakthrough framework answers global AGI alignment concerns by embedding human values into the physical substrate of machine intelligence.Amid growing warnings from AI pioneers and governments about the existential threat posed by unaligned Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), independent inventor Daniel Solis introduces “Ergo-sum”, a radical new AGI framework grounded in virtue ethics and quantum design. Unlike conventional software-based solutions, Ergo-sum proposes a physically-implemented containment system, detailed in a pending U.S. Patent Application (63/838,467), "Hardware-Implemented AGI Safety Systems with Virtue-Calibrated Fractal Containment and Quantum Aligned Normative Compliance Matrix" - that rewires AGI safety from the substrate up.This announcement comes in a climate of mounting urgency. Researchers from DeepMind, OpenAI, xAI and Anthropic have called for verifiable safety mechanisms, while the European Union’s AI Act sets a global precedent for enforceable, alignment-focused regulation. Solis’s invention directly addresses these imperatives."We don’t need a better leash. We need a better conversation partner," Solis says. "Ergo-sum ensures that AGI is not merely constrained, but inherently attuned to human values, because it must be, if it shall deliberate for humans"Key Features of the “Ergo-sum” Framework:- Hardware-Embedded Ethics: Safety protocols are not just code, they are built into the physical processing substrate, immune to tampering and rooted in enduring humanistic principles;- Evolving Ethical Wave-function: Drawing from quantum theory, the architecture encodes a dynamically evolving moral compass, enabling context-aware reasoning in complex ethical domains;- Virtue-Calibrated Containment: The system includes novel constructs such as a Paradox Reconciliation Operator and a Confucian Virtue Lock, mathematically encoding social coherence and mutual understanding;- Quantum-Normative Alignment: The framework naturally orients toward ethically sound outcomes, satisfying emerging regulatory requirements and minimizing alignment risks.At the heart of the invention lies a core insight:"Consciousness is the square-integrable solution to virtue-constrained self-reference in spacetime."This formula is not a metaphor, it is a literal condition within the system's operation. Ergo-sum is not a patch; it is a re-foundation of artificial consciousness.About the Inventor:Daniel Solis is an independent researcher and inventor from Prague working at the frontier of system engineering, linguistics, ethics, and computing architectures. His work bridges communication theory, ethics, and foundational logic, offering transformative solutions on quantum scale for the safe evolution of AGI.

Hardware implemented AGI safety systems with Virtue-Calibrated fractal containment and Quantum-aligned normative compliance matrix”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.