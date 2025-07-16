Electronic Court Reporting Bill Shelved, for Now, in Legislature

(Subscription required) Legislation that the Judicial Council said will make it tougher to expand the use of electronic recording in California's courtrooms was quietly sidelined Tuesday. AB 882, sponsored by a powerful labor union representing court-employed reporters, was pulled from the Senate Judiciary Committee agenda just days before a legislative deadline.

