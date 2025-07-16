Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,070 in the last 365 days.

Electronic Court Reporting Bill Shelved, for Now, in Legislature

(Subscription required) Legislation that the Judicial Council said will make it tougher to expand the use of electronic recording in California's courtrooms was quietly sidelined Tuesday. AB 882, sponsored by a powerful labor union representing court-employed reporters, was pulled from the Senate Judiciary Committee agenda just days before a legislative deadline. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Electronic Court Reporting Bill Shelved, for Now, in Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more