Retired LA judge rejects admonishment for discourteous, impatient behavior

(Subscription required) A Los Angeles County judge who retired in November after 33 years was publicly admonished for behavior during his past six years. He says the allegations do not reflect the full complexity of the circumstances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.