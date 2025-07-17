Statement from Mayor Andrea Horwath on Federal Steel Industry Measures

HAMILTON, ON - Today’s announcement by Prime Minister Carney is welcome news for Hamilton - Canada’s steel capital and home to generations of proud, skilled steelworkers.

The federal government's decisive actions to reduce foreign imports, invest in domestic production, and prioritize Canadian steel in national projects will help stabilize our local industry, protect good-paying jobs, and secure Hamilton’s role in building Canada’s future. These measures bring confidence to an industry that is foundational to Hamilton’s economy, and essential to our city’s long-term prosperity.

Hamiltonians understand the value of steel. We’ve built communities, careers, and entire industries around it. Today’s investments in workforce training, production capacity, and procurement policy will not only help steelworkers weather global volatility - but they’ll also position Hamilton to lead in the next generation of steel innovation, including low-carbon and specialty steel products.

As Mayor, I will continue to advocate for Hamiltonians – and Hamilton’s steel sector and ensure our city is front and center in Canada’s strategy to grow a resilient, homegrown economy.