Funding helps B.C. artists inspire, connect, create

CANADA, July 16 - Sae-Hoon Stan Chung, chair, B.C. Arts Council –

“Artists and arts and culture organizations continued to demonstrate an extraordinary impact on citizens’ lives and to ground arts and culture in meaningful ways in communities throughout British Columbia. The B.C. Arts Council remains committed to supporting arts and culture in the province. Reconciliation, equity, diversity, inclusion and access are foundational to this work as, together, we build a thriving, stable and sustainable arts and culture sector.”

Jennifer Pighin, Omineca Arts Centre, Prince George –

“As a volunteer-run entity, we constantly grapple with the challenge of limited time and resources. However, the provision of funds enabling us to hire our inaugural staff member has proven to be a transformative milestone. The impact has been profound, propelling us from obscurity to becoming a household name featured across various media platforms, including radio and television. It’s not just beneficial, it’s absolutely essential, marking a definitive turning point in our journey.”

Rose Clark, Bella Coola Music Festival, Bella Coola –

“The Bella Coola Music Festival (BCMF) is honoured to host and highlight the work of First Nations artists who are honing their craft and telling their stories on their own terms. Many young Indigenous performers are writing songs in their ancestral languages, contributing to the conservation of cultural heritage, and inspiring future generations. Programming that the B.C. Arts Council grant supports creates meaningful opportunities for these voices to be celebrated and shared, and continues to be an essential part of the BCMF experience.”

Marnie Temple, Empire of Dirt Residency, Creston –

“These grants are important and life-changing opportunities. Without them, I cannot imagine providing artists with the time and space to develop their work in rural B.C. It is encouraging to imagine more artists getting this chance and developing creative connections.”

Kihlyahda Christian White, Tluu Xaada Naay Society, G̱aw Tlagée, Haida Gwaii –

“B.C. Arts Councils’ programs help support our growth, skills and strength for our foundational expansion in planning, marketing, training and product development to promote Haida arts, culture and experiences.”

Joanna Garfinkel, Playwrights Theatre Centre, Vancouver –

“Funding from the BCAC's Arts Impact program allowed Playwrights Theatre to approach creating our new strategic plan meaningfully, and with adequate time and resources to involve community, sectoral and host Nation consultation. There is no way we would have the capacity to undertake this project without BCAC Arts Impact.”