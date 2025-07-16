B.C. fast-tracks recruitment of international doctors as U.S. campaign delivers results

CANADA, July 16 - In just two months, B.C. has received almost 780 job applications from qualified health professionals across the United States, reflecting strong momentum from the Province’s co-ordinated U.S. recruitment campaign.

Building on this success, new strategies are underway to further attract internationally trained doctors.

“When we began recruiting in the U.S. in March, we were confident it would yield strong results, and this success confirms that British Columbia’s universal health-care system and vibrant communities continue to stand out,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “With the support of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., we’re now making it easier than ever for internationally trained doctors to bring their skills to our province.”

Since the campaign began, more than 2,250 doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and allied health professionals have signed up for webinars and expressed interest in working in B.C. This includes 827 physicians, 851 nurses, 254 nurse practitioners and 256 allied health professionals.

To further improve recruitment, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (CPSBC) implemented bylaw changes on July 7, 2025, that benefit doctors trained outside of Canada. Since then, CPSBC has received 29 registration applications from U.S. doctors.

“CPSBC is always looking to evolve its bylaws, processes and procedures as health-care needs evolve,” said Dr. Patrick Rowe, CPSBC registrar and CEO. “These bylaw amendments are part of our work with government to find opportunities that will help British Columbians receive more accessible and timely care.”

The bylaw changes implemented by CPSBC are:

U.S.-trained doctors can now become fully licensed in B.C., without the need for further assessment, examination or training if they hold certification from the American Board of Medical Specialties, American Board of Family Medicine or the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. It means that U.S.-trained and certified doctors can often be registered in a matter of weeks.

Doctors trained outside of Canada and the U.S. who are applying for registration and licensure in B.C. are no longer required to hold the Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada. This change saves applicants approximately $1,500, which is the cost of the Medical Council of Canada Qualify Examination Part 1, and shortens the licensing process by several weeks.

Additionally, CPSBC is doing public consultations on a proposed bylaw change to further streamline the registration and licensure process for certain specialties from jurisdictions where training is recognized and approved by the Canadian national certification bodies, the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Internationally trained physicians wishing to practise in B.C. would have a direct pathway to full licensure if they completed a minimum of two years of accredited postgraduate training in family medicine in the U.S., Australia, United Kingdom or Ireland, or if they have completed postgraduate training and received a completion of training certificate and certification in certain specialties from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom or Ireland.

Quotes:

Dr. Avi Kopstick, Canadian doctor in Texas who will move to Kelowna soon –

“I am joining the team at Kelowna General Hospital in mid-August. I have taken the decision to relocate, together with my husband and my two Maine coons, Rummy and Bella, because I’m drawn by B.C.’s values-driven health-care system and the opportunity to help expand local access to higher levels of care.”

Dr. Kyle McIver, Canadian doctor previously based in Massachusetts who is now practising in Terrace –

“Originally from Ontario, I fell in love with B.C. on a ski trip to Whistler at 10 years old. I did medical school in Ireland, my residency in Kelowna and Fort St. John, and then my return of service in Terrace. I went to Massachusetts to be closer to my wife who was doing her residency as an obstetrician gynecologist. With hopes and dreams we moved back to B.C. to raise our family in the place we wanted to be. We are involved with our community, we love our jobs and happy to help our colleagues from the U.S. make the jump.”

Dr. Adam Hoverman, a U.S. East Coast doctor now practising in Nanaimo –

“I chose to move from the U.S. to practise family medicine in B.C. as I can see the future of health care being born here, with improvement science and co-production of health and social care at the core of a system with the spirit, energy, optimism and cultural humility needed to improve. It is deeply inspiring and joyful to work in a system that values asking and meaningfully answering the question, ‘What matters to you?’ ”

Dismus Irungu, Los Angeles nurse now practising in Vancouver –

“I was drawn to B.C. mainly by the technologically advanced Blusson Spinal Cord Centre at Vancouver General Hospital, where I now work in Vancouver Coastal Health Authority. It’s one of the best in North America. The team is cohesive and supportive, and I go home from work each day feeling very fulfilled. When I calculated my costs, I am now able to save more and keep more money in my bank account than before my move. The transition was seamless and with this beautiful B.C. scenery, it has been a really great lifestyle choice.”

Quick Facts:

The changes to the bylaws follow similar changes recently adopted in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Between May and June 2025, B.C. has received nearly 780 job applications spanning all health regions: 181 for Interior Health, 154 for Fraser Health, 121 for Vancouver Coastal Health, 112 for Island Health, 70 for Providence Health Care, 66 for Provincial Health Services Authority and 63 for Northern Health (some applicants may have applied to more than one health authority).

The Province is taking a Team B.C. approach to recruiting health-care workers from the U.S., and is working in collaboration with health authorities, regulatory colleges and other partners.

The Province launched a targeted U.S. marketing campaign on June 2, 2025, in Washington, Oregon and select cities in California.

Learn More:

