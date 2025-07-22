Submit Release
Award-Winning Portrait Artist Offers Hand-Painted Heirlooms and Fine Photography for Birmingham Alabama Families

TRUSSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birmingham, AL – Breanne Fine Portraiture, a Trussville-based luxury portrait studio, now offers museum-quality oil portraits and fine-art photography for the South’s most discerning families throughout Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover, Greystone, Inverness, and greater Birmingham.

Specializing in heirloom children’s portraits, maternity photography, family portraits, professional headshots, boudoir, and glamour photography, Breanne’s work is crafted with painterly precision and timeless Southern elegance. Clients also have the opportunity to commission museum-quality, hand-painted portraits, including painted pet and equine portraits, a signature offering that sets the studio apart.

With over 300 commissioned pieces completed since opening in 2016, Breanne’s studio has become a destination for those seeking more than a photo session; it’s an immersive, white-glove experience. Every step, from wardrobe planning to in-home artwork installation, is guided with care, intention, and artistic excellence.

“Our goal is to create more than a portrait,” says Breanne. “We create legacy pieces that tell a family’s story, capture soul, and are worthy of being passed down for generations.”

To inquire about commissions or schedule a consultation, visit https://breanne.art/.

