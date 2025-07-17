Keith David to Release Debut Jazz Album in the Fall

Keith David - Credit (c) Jonny Marlow CPi syndication

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed actor and stage performer Keith David will release his long-anticipated debut jazz studio album this fall, marking an exciting new chapter in his storied, multi-disciplinary career. The first single from the album, “Old Devil Moon,” drops on Friday, July 18.David’s musical roots have long complemented his acting achievements. He earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Chimney Man in Jelly’s Last Jam, and starred in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, both of which showcased his vocal range and emotional power on stage.On screen, David’s vocal talent has been featured prominently in his film work. He lent his rich baritone to memorable singing roles in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, where he voiced the villainous Dr. Facilier, and in Hazbin Hotel, where he voices Husk, and sings “Loser, Baby,” which has accumulated nearly 140 million streams on Spotify.For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.